ATP Rankings: Davis Cup causes stagnant week for top players

It was an important week for men’s professional tennis this week, as the likes of Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune represented their respective countries in the Davis Cup. However, it has meant that the ATP rankings have remained almost the same from the week prior.

Although the Davis Cup is an extremely prestigious competition, it does not offer any ranking points and puts the sole focus on playing for the pride of your nation.

Big Movers

Despite there being no main tour events on the calendar this week, there were Challenger tournaments that allowed lower ranked players to make incremental moves up the ATP rankings.

Federico Coria was the biggest upward mover inside the top 100 this week, with the Argentine climbing 14 places after winning the ATP Challenger event in Szczecin, Poland.

Another of those to rise was Rinky Hijikata, who continues to improve on his career-high ranking which is now at No.72 in the world.

Two of the biggest fallers from the past week are Corentin Moutet and Michael Mmoh, with the former dropping 25 places and falling outside the top 100 as a result.

This coming week is likely to provide more action in the rankings, as the ATP tour return to China for the first time since 2019.

ATP Rankings Top 20 (18/9/2023)

1. Novak Djokovic 11,795 points

2. Carlos Alcaraz 8,535

3. Daniil Medvedev 7,280

4. Holger Rune 4,710

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas 4,615

6. Andrey Rublev 4,515

7. Jannik Sinner 4,465

8. Taylor Fritz 3,955

9. Casper Ruud 3,560

10. Alexander Zverev 3,030

11. Frances Tiafoe 2,690

12. Alex De Minaur 2,685

13. Tommy Paul 2,660

14. Felix Auger-Aliassime 2,340

15. Karen Khachanov 2,135

16. Hubert Hurkacz 2,035

17. Cameron Norrie 1,985

18. Lorenzo Musetti 1,925

19. Ben Shelton 1,735

20. Grigor Dimitrov 1,735

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner