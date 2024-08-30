ATP Pro set to partake in military service after US Open defeat

Two-time title winner Soon-woo Kwon has vowed to return to the ATP tour ahead of partaking in mandatory military service for his country, following exiting the first round of the US Open.

Kwon lost in the first round of both singles and doubles in New York, suffering a straight sets defeat on Monday to Canadian Open champion Alexei Popyrin.

It has been a tough 18 months for the South Korean, who spent six months out of action last year due to a shoulder injury and fell outside the top 800.

The 26-year-old has only played 14 matches in 2024, and is now set for one last event before enlisting for mandatory military service for 18 months.

“Good afternoon to you all. That’s my last time I finish this US Open tournament for the tour season,” Kwon said in a translated message on Instagram. “Probably the final Davis Cup competition in September.”

The former ATP No.52 continued, “I’ve been on tour for nine years until this year.. I think a lot has been going on. It was really an unforgettable time. My first quarter tour life has ended with nine years, but I will do all the things I couldn’t achieve in my first quarter tour in my second quarter tour life until I achieve them I’ll find you as a perfect Kwon Soon Woo in the second quarter.

“Thank you very much to those who have supported me so far. I would like to ask for lots of support for my next second quarter tour.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 권순우SoonWoo Kwon (@soonwookwon)

All South Korean men aged between 18-35 have to partake in a certain period of military service, with exemptions only offered to some.

Kwon could have received one of those exemptions had he won a gold medal at the Asian Games last year, but suffered an early defeat in singles and could only manage a bronze in doubles.

It now appears that he will compete in South Korea’s Davis Cup tie against Poland next month before going off to serve his country.

