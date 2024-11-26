ATP Award nominees announced as Jannik Sinner snubbed

The shortlist for the 2024 ATP Awards have been announced, with World No.1 Jannik Sinner and his coaches not featuring at all.

Sinner has just helped Italy defend the Davis Cup for the first time in their history, completing a dominant season that has seen him win a tour-leading eight singles titles, including the Australian Open and the US Open.

Last year, Sinner was awarded the ‘Most Improved Player’, while his coaches Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi were voted the winners of the ‘Coach of the Year’.

However, the 23-year-old has not been nominated for any awards this year, while his aforementioned coaches have been snubbed for the ‘Coach of the Year’ category.

The player award nominees are compiled by a International Tennis Writers’ Association (ITWA) vote, while the ‘Coach of the Year’ shortlist is selected by a first round of voting from ATP coaches.

Some of the standout nominees in the shortlist include Carlos Alcaraz, Grigor Dimitrov, Casper Ruud and the now retired Dominic Thiem (Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award).

While Brit Jack Draper has also been rewarded for his breakout season by being nominated for ‘Most Improved Player of the Year’, with his coach James Trotman also being shortlisted.

The winners of these awards will be announced on the week beginning Monday 9th December.

Inside the baseline…

It is less surprising that Jannik Sinner, himself, has been awarded for any of these awards, given that they are less relevant to him. It also seems unlikely that he would be nominated for a Sportsmanship Award given the current doping case hanging over him. However, what is surprising is that his coaches Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi have not been nominated, especially as they won the award last year and have had an even better season in 2024.

Full list of nominees for 2024 ATP Awards

The four player awards will now be voted for by their colleagues, while the ‘Coach of the Year’ category will go through a second round of voting by fellow coaches.

Here are all of the nominees, as well as our predictions on who we think will take home the awards:

Comeback Player of the Year

Matteo Berrettini

Marin Cilic

Kei Nishikori

Tennishead Prediction: Kei Nishikori

Most Improved Player of the Year

Jack Draper

Tomas Machac

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Alejandro Tabilo

Tennishead Prediction: Jack Draper

Newcomer of the Year

Jakub Mensik

Juncheng Shang

Tennishead Prediction: Juncheng Shang

Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award

Carlos Alcaraz

Grigor Dimitrov

Casper Ruud

Dominic Thiem

Tennishead Prediction: Carlos Alcaraz

Coach of the Year

Xavier Malisse (Alexei Popyrin)

Emmanuel Planque (Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard)

Michael Russell (Taylor Fritz)

Brad Stine (Tommy Paul)

James Trotman (Jack Draper)

Tennishead Prediction: James Trotman (Jack Draper)

