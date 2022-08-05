ATP ace attracts Twitter storm after backing Novak Djokovic in US Open row

John Millman has found himself at the centre of a Twitter backlash after he said Novak Djokovic should be allowed to play the US Open.

Millman has been forced to withdraw from the Los Cabos Open in Mexico after testing positive for Covid-19.

He soon tweeted that he believed he picked up the virus in the US, adding that, based on what he believes is poor public health protocols in place, he sees no reason why the unvaccinated Djokovic should not be allowed to enter the country.

“I’m out with Covid,” Millman tweeted. “I was just in the United States and it didn’t really feel like too many were following any recommendations or guidelines there.

“Which is fine, but therefore I can’t see then why Novak DJokovic can’t come and compete.”

That brought about a plethora of angry responses, forcing Millman to return to Twitter later to attempt to clarify his position.

“Let me be clear,” he said. “If everyone in the country was following guidelines, then I’m all for them enforcing a Vax entry policy.

“But from what I saw pretty much no one was. The tournament allows non-vax citizens to play and only 30% have had a booster…”

“Twitter is full of people having all types of opinions on different matters, but when an athlete has an opinion on something that is not to do with their sport they are told to ‘stick to your sport’.”

Novak Djokovic says he is preparing as normal for the US Open out of hope, although time is running out for a policy change that would allow him to compete at Flushing Meadows this year.

