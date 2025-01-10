ASICS Unveils GEL-RESOLUTION™ X Tennis Shoe with enhancements

The latest ASICS Gel Resolution model introduces key updates, including reengineered foam and improved lateral support for superior performance on court.

ASICS has introduced the GEL-RESOLUTION™ X tennis shoe, the latest addition to its renowned lineup. With continuous improvement at the core of its design philosophy, the new shoe offers enhanced comfort and stability, making it an ideal choice for competitive tennis players.

The GEL-RESOLUTION™ X shoe incorporates updated foam, lateral support, and an improved fit. The new FF BLAST™ PLUS ECO foam, originally developed for ASICS Performance Running products, is strategically placed under the heel for optimal cushioning. This material contains approximately 24% bio-based content, making it both comfortable and sustainable.

Additionally, the DYNAWALL™ technology has been extended to provide enhanced lateral stability and support. The new DYNALACING™ system offers a customizable fit, allowing players to adjust the shoe to their preference, whether they need extra support or more room.

Beatriz Haddad Maia, who helped provide feedback for the shoe’s development, praised the improved comfort and support, noting the impact these features have on a player’s confidence and performance on the court.

“We are proud to launch the GEL-RESOLUTION X tennis shoe, marking the 10th anniversary of one of our most successful tennis products,” said Yuhi Tanigaki, ASICS Global Product Manager of tennis footwear. “By focusing on player feedback and delivering continuous improvements, we aim to provide athletes with the best possible footwear.”

The GEL-RESOLUTION™ X will be available starting January 10, 2025, at ASICS stores, online at asics.com, and through retail partners worldwide.

A high-quality tennis shoe is essential for optimal performance on the court. The right pair provides support, stability, and cushioning, reducing the risk of injury while enhancing movement. Whether it’s for quick lateral shifts or explosive sprints, a well-designed shoe helps players feel more confident, improve their game, and stay injury-free. Investing in proper footwear is just as important as any other piece of tennis equipment. They can often be difference-makers during a match. It is crucial to trust every piece of equipment you have around you.

