ASICS announce ‘Rally for the mind’ in lead up to Roland Garros

Roland Garros is fast approaching and Japanese tennis shoe experts ASICS have announced a mental health initiative to take place in the French capital.

Most players already know about the physical benefits that tennis can provide, but ASICS are aiming to bring more attention to the mental benefits that exercise can also deliver.

One in four people struggle with mental health issues in France, and a recent YouGov study has shown that 88% of Parisian’s recognise that exercise can improve their mental wellbeing.

And this is what ASICS are trying to initiate, with the ‘Rally for the Mind’ pop-up tennis event set to take place in central Paris on Thursday 23rd May.

Participants who sign up for the event will be welcomed to the Place de la République from 10am-8pm, and will even have the opportunity to step on court with ASICS athletes, coaches and special guests!

This is part of ASICS’ two-year partnership with the French capital that was announced in November of last year, setting up free-of-charge events to help increase their physical activity and mental wellbeing.

Marketing Director of ASICS France, Eddy Ferhi, has spoken about why this event is such an important step in the partnership, “We are proud to take this next step in our partnership with the city of Paris in this exciting year for sport. ASICS was founded 75 years ago in Japan on the belief that sport and exercise have a positive effect for the body and the mind. And now, our purpose is more relevant than ever. We are therefore proud to continue to be champions of this important message which we will demonstrate with a fun day of tennis, on the 23rd of May with Rally for the mind.”

Free registration is now open for the ‘Rally of the Mind’ in Paris on the event website.

