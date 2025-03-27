ASICS and A.P.C. serve up stylish tennis collaboration

Performance meets Parisian chic in new on- and off-court collection, featuring ASICS athletes.

ASICS has partnered with French fashion label A.P.C. to unveil a comprehensive tennis collection ahead of the European Tennis Tour. This collaboration marks ASICS’ first head-to-toe tennis partnership, seamlessly blending A.P.C.’s minimalist aesthetics with ASICS’ renowned performance technology. ​

The 50-piece collection is divided into 20 on-court and 30 off-court items. The on-court apparel features a crisp blue and white color palette, embodying a 70’s preppy style with classic A.P.C. silhouettes. Key pieces for women include the Crew Dress, Crew Sleeveless Top, 2-N-1™ Short, Longline Bra, and 7-inch Sprinter Short. For men, standout items comprise the Crew Short Sleeve Top, Crew Sleeveless Top, and 5-inch Short. ​

Incorporating ASICS’ Japanese heritage, the on-court collection showcases design elements such as Kasane (layering), the Enso motif (a circular symbol of unity), and logos inspired by the traditional Shibori tie-dye technique. Complementing the apparel are special editions of the GEL-RESOLUTION™ X x A.P.C. and SOLUTION SPEED™ FF 3 x A.P.C. tennis shoes, along with accessories like the Tennis Cap, Tennis Wristband, and Court+ Tennis Crew Socks.

The off-court range, led by A.P.C.’s Creative Director Judith Touitou, offers effortless style for everyday movement. This segment includes special edition GEL-KAYANO™ 14 x A.P.C. sneakers available in clean white and tonal navy blue colorways, both featuring reflective metallic accents and classic gum soles. Additionally, the Tote Raquette, crafted with Japanese organic denim and designed with a sleek front pocket to fit a tennis racket, highlights the collection’s blend of functionality and style.

ASICS athletes, including Borna Coric, Lorenzo Musetti, Belinda Bencic, Harriet Dart, and Jasmine Paolini, will showcase the collection during the European tennis tournaments, emphasizing its performance-driven design and timeless appeal. ​

The ASICS x A.P.C. Tennis Collection will be available for purchase starting April 5, 2025, through asics.com, apcstore.com, and select ASICS and A.P.C. stores worldwide.

Timeless style and peak performance rarely find harmony in sportswear, but this collaboration strikes the perfect balance. The clean, understated aesthetic elevates the game without trying too hard, proving that confidence on the court isn’t just about technical precision. It’s about feeling good in what’s worn. It has an effortless design and a nod to tradition without feeling stuck in the past. It’s a reminder that tennis, at its core, is as much about artistry as it is about competition.

