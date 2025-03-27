Alexandra Eala shocks Iga Swiatek in Miami quarterfinals

19-year-old Filipina Alexandra Eala upsets World No. 2 and continues her historic run.

In a stunning quarterfinal match at the Miami Open, 19-year-old wildcard Alexandra Eala defeated World No. 2 Iga Swiatek 6-2, 7-5, marking one of the most significant upsets of the tournament. ​She trains at the Rafa Nadal Academy, and she had Toni Nadal sitting in her coaching box for this match.

Eala’s victory over Swiatek, a former Miami Open champion, is her third consecutive win against a Grand Slam champion in this event, having previously ousted Jelena Ostapenko and Madison Keys. This remarkable run makes her the first Filipina to reach the semifinals of a WTA 1000 tournament. With this performance, Eala is projected to break into the WTA Top 100, solidifying her status as a rising star in women’s tennis.​

For Swiatek, this defeat marks her third career loss to a player ranked outside the Top 100 in a WTA main draw. Additionally, it extends her title drought to ten tournaments since her last championship at Roland Garros in 2024, which is the longest drought of her career.

Eala’s journey through the Miami Open has captivated tennis enthusiasts worldwide. As she prepares to face Jessica Pegula in the semifinals, all eyes will be on this young Filipina as she continues her historic run.

Inside the Baseline…

Eala’s win is a reminder that belief can be just as powerful as experience. There was no hesitation in her game, no intimidation in the moment/ She just had a relentless desire to take her chance. Swiatek, so often the one dictating terms, found herself on the receiving end of fearless, unshaken aggression. Matches like this shift the landscape, proving that even the top players are human and not immune to the young talents playing with nothing to lose.

READ NEXT: Alize Cornet announces return to professional tennis

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner