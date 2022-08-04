Top
Djokovic Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022
Nick Kyrgios, Novak Djokovic, Tennis News

“Another couple of million would have been nice” – Nick Kyrgios reflects on the ‘hurt’ of losing Wimbledon final to Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios is finding it hard to accept the missed chance to win a Wimbledon title revealing there are ‘so many things he would have done differently’

Nick Kyrgios is in the best form of his life but it doesn’t stop him from regretting the opportunity to add a Grand Slam singles title to his resume.

Kyrgios is in Washington to try and win another title after taking home the trophy back in 2019. But it’s the Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic that is still on his mind.

“Obviously that match hurts. I think ever since I picked up a tennis racquet, I had coaches in my ear saying the Wimbledon trophy is the highest accolade you can achieve in the sport.

“To have that opportunity and come up short wasn’t easy for me to stomach. Obviously another couple million dollars would have been nice to me and my girlfriend, but obviously just to have that accolade, I think no one can say nothing. I think, at the end of the day, if you have a Wimbledon championship under your belt, no matter what result you have after or before, you have achieved that, you have achieved the highest thing.

“It was hard. I feel like a Grand Slam final doesn’t come around so often for us normal players. Obviously Federer, Nadal, Djokovic played a ton of Grand Slam finals, but that was like the golden opportunity I felt for me. Going up a set as well.

“There are so many things I would have done differently I think now that I have digested that match, but I’m doing all the right things to put myself in that position again. I think I’m doing that, and my whole team is helping me achieve that goal.

“I think we all know that it’s possible now. I don’t think we thought it was possible to contend for Grand Slams, but now it’s a genuine thing. I think all about motivation and we are on the same page.”

Djokovic Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022
