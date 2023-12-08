Angelique Kerber reveals Olympic ‘dream’ ahead of return

Angelique Kerber has revealed the likelihood of her partnering up with Alexander Zverev at the Paris Olympic Games, as well as speaking about her ‘dream’ to carry the flag for Germany.

Kerber has not played since Wimbledon 2022, having fallen pregnant with her first child that she gave birth to in February this year.

Welcome to our family, Liana *25.02.2023 ❤️🍼💫

Having you with us is the most beautiful & overwhelming feeling we could have ever imagined. pic.twitter.com/nIX6rRGDLl — Angelique Kerber (@AngeliqueKerber) February 28, 2023

The three-time Grand Slam champion is now eyeing a comeback, entering the upcoming United Cup and Adelaide International before making her Grand Slam return at the Australian Open.

And the 2016 Australian Open champion has provided an update on how she is feeling, “I’ve done everything, I feel good, we’re right on schedule. But it’s too early to make a prediction. In plain language: I have a really cold start in Australia and the most difficult one I’ve had so far. But that’s exactly what motivates me.”

When representing Germany at the United Cup, Kerber will be joined by compatriot Zverev, and the 35-year-old has suggested that she may team up with the ATP No.7 at the Paris Olympics.

“When we meet in Australia, we will definitely talk about it,” revealed Kerber. “It would make me very happy. The Olympics in Paris are the highlight and playing for Germany is always an honour.”

Kerber won silver at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and has spoken about the possibility of carrying the German flag at the opening ceremony next year, “It would be indescribable for any athlete to walk in with the German flag, and it’s also a dream of mine.”

The former No.1 will make her comeback at the United Cup with a singles match against Italian No.1 Jasmine Paolini on 30th December.

Inside the baseline…

The Australian Open women’s draw feels more exciting than ever before, with three former champions returning after recently having children (Kerber, Naomi Osaka and Caroline Wozniacki). Kerber has spoken about the potential of playing doubles with Zverev at the Olympics, something that they have previously done at the Hopman cup and may be required to do at the upcoming United Cup. In terms of being the flag bearer for Germany, Kerber will face some stiff competition from other sports and defending Olympic champion Zverev, at what could be her final Games.

