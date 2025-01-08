Andy Roddick issues warning to Carlos Alcaraz

“I don’t want to hear about it in Australia if he’s not feeling great,” Andy Roddick cautions as Carlos Alcaraz participates in multiple off-season exhibition matches.

Carlos Alcaraz, the world’s No. 2 player, has a packed off-season schedule, playing exhibition matches across the globe. While exhibitions allow players to engage with fans and stay match-fit, they also carry risks, as highlighted by Andy Roddick’s recent warning.

During a social media discussion, Roddick expressed concern about the potential impact of Carlos Alcaraz’s busy exhibition slate on his preparation for the 2024 Australian Open. Roddick said, “I don’t want to hear about it in Australia if he’s not feeling great,” referencing the physical toll that excessive matchplay in the off-season could have on Alcaraz.

Pros of exhibitions

Exhibitions offer a platform for players to showcase their talent outside of the pressure of the tour. They provide an opportunity to connect with global audiences in regions that might not regularly host professional tournaments.

For players like Alcaraz, these matches also allow them to maintain sharpness without the stakes of ATP points. Additionally, exhibitions are lucrative, offering significant financial rewards that can rival or even exceed those of ATP tournaments.

Cons of a packed schedule

However, the benefits come with risks. A demanding exhibition schedule can leave players physically drained or increase their risk of injury, potentially derailing preparations for the official season. Roddick’s caution underscores a broader concern: that players, especially younger ones, may overextend themselves and compromise their long-term goals for short-term gains.

Inside the baseline…

Roddick’s warning serves as a reminder that even the fittest athletes need to prioritize their health and recovery. Tennis professionals are often advised to travel with their coaches and trainers to monitor their workload, but it’s not always easy to resist the allure of exhibitions. The tennis calendar is grueling, and while exhibitions can be valuable, managing them wisely is crucial to ensure peak performance when it counts most. While Alcaraz’s love for the game and willingness to promote tennis globally is admirable, his team must carefully balance opportunities with recovery to avoid burnout.

