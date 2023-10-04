Andy Murray Schedule: Will Brit be seeded for the Australian Open?

Andy Murray is nearing the end of his 19th season on the ATP Tour, and will be hoping to make some late moves up the rankings in time for the Australian Open. But where is he playing?

Murray has had one of his better seasons in recent years, having won three ATP Challenger titles and reached the final of the ATP 250 event in Doha.

As a consequence, the former No.1 achieved his highest ranking since hip surgery back in August (No.36), but revealed in a recent interview that he would have liked ‘the year to have gone better’.

Although the 36-year-old has had an upturn in ranking over the past nine months, he has been unable to surpass the second round of a major in 2023.

Murray is unlikely to have changed his perception on his season after losing to Alex de Minaur in the first round at the China Open, despite being 5-2 up in the deciding set and having three match points.

Andy Murray likely schedule

Andy Murray appears to be attempting a fairly full schedule until the end of the season, as he looks to close the gap on the seeded ranking spots for the first major of 2024.

And we, at Tennishead, believe that this is the most likely schedule for the three-time major winner until the end of the year:

Shanghai Masters (ATP Masters 1000)* – Begins 4th October

Tokyo Open (ATP 500)* – Begins 16th October

Swiss Indoor Basel (ATP 500)* – Begins 16th October

Paris Masters (ATP Masters 1000) – Begins 30th October

(Potential for either of the two ATP 250 indoor events in Metz or Tel Aviv that begin on the 5th November)

Davis Cup Finals – Begins 21st November

*Confirmed to be playing

READ MORE – Shanghai Masters 2023 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?

Will Murray be able to gain a seeded ranking in time for the Australian Open?

Seeded rankings for a major tournament are usually based off the ATP rankings in the week prior to the tournament beginning.

With the Australian Open beginning on Sunday 14th January next year, this means that the rankings likely to count for seeds will be on Monday 8th January 2024.

Andy Murray is currently ranked at No.40 in the world, and eight ranking spots away from that allusive 32nd spot current held by Christopher Eubanks. But, how likely is he to be able to bridge that gap?

This is how things currently stand**:

Murray’s Current Total Points: 1085 (No.40)

Points away from No.32 ranking (Currently held by Eubanks): 228

Points Murray has to defend before Monday 8th January 2024: 105

Maximum points Murray can gain before Monday 8th January 2024 (Based off confirmed schedule + Paris Masters): 3000

Maximum total on Monday 8th January 2024: 3980 (Would currently put him at No.8)

Minimum points Murray can gain before Monday 8th January 2024 (Based off confirmed schedule + Paris Masters): 60

Minimum total on Monday 8th January 2024: 1040 (Would currently put him at No.42)

**Obviously this is only based on how well Murray performs and does not take into account how many points those around him will gain/lose.

READ NEXT: Australian Open announces 15-day tournament in a bid to ‘minimise late finishes’

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner