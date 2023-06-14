Top
Andy Murray - Stuttgart 2022
Andy Murray reveals his ‘goal’ heading into Wimbledon


Andy Murray has spoken about his ‘goal’ for Wimbledon this year, after continuing his unbeaten streak on grass in 2023.

Murray is currently on a six-match winning streak on the British grass, after winning the ATP Challenger event in Surbiton and his opening match in Nottingham against qualifier Joris De Loore, 6-3 6-4.

The No.44 revealed his motivation for dropping down to the Challenger scene, “I want to go as deep as possible here to try to get close to a seed for Wimbledon.”

He continued, “That’s my goal, so hopefully I can get a bit closer. The courts here are more similar to how Wimbledon plays in the second week so hopefully I can get to the second week of that.”

Murray opted to skip Roland Garros to focus on the grass court season, and spoke about what has impressed himself about his performances on the natural surface so far.

“It was tricky, very blustery conditions. I’m serving well and that helped me out,” said Murray. “The main thing is to get as many matches played in different conditions against different types of opponents. He was a really big server but I made it through.”

The three-time Grand Slam champion’s serve was firing against De Loore, as he hit 11 aces and won 75% of his points on serve.

Murray will look to extend his winning streak when he plays ATP No.127 Hugo Grenier in a first-time meeting tomorrow.

Andy Murray and the race for a Wimbledon seed

As Murray continues his focus on getting a seeded ranking at SW19, we at Tennishead wanted to see how far away the former No.1 was from this ‘goal’.

Murray’s Current Ranking: No.44

Murray’s Current Ranking Points: 905

Lowest Seeded Ranking: No.32 (Tomas Martin Etcheverry)

Etcheverry’s Current Ranking Points: 1201

Differential: 296

Tournaments Murray is entered into: Nottingham (ATP Challenger) and Queen’s (ATP 500)

Maximum Ranking Points on offer in Nottingham: 125

Maximum Ranking Points on offer at Queen’s: 500

Total Maximum Ranking Points Murray can gain: 625

