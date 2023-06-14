Andy Murray reveals his ‘goal’ heading into Wimbledon

Andy Murray has spoken about his ‘goal’ for Wimbledon this year, after continuing his unbeaten streak on grass in 2023.

Murray is currently on a six-match winning streak on the British grass, after winning the ATP Challenger event in Surbiton and his opening match in Nottingham against qualifier Joris De Loore, 6-3 6-4.

The No.44 revealed his motivation for dropping down to the Challenger scene, “I want to go as deep as possible here to try to get close to a seed for Wimbledon.”