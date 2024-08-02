Andy Murray reveals he ‘hasn’t decided what the next chapter is yet’ after final match

Andy Murray has seen his career come to an official end, after he was knocked out of the Olympics doubles tournament with Dan Evans.

Murray and Evans were beaten by the American duo of Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, 6-2 6-4, despite the British pairing appearing to be making a trademark comeback towards the end.

Both British players were clearly very emotional after the match, with Murray receiving a huge ovation from the crowd on Court Suzanne-Lenglen as he left the court.

Despite the tears, Murray appeared to be at peace with his decision to retire from the sport when speaking to the BBC, “It was a great run [in Paris] but we lost to two top players in Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul. We would have had to play very well to win that match and we didn’t. It wasn’t to be.

“I feel good. I have been ready for this moment for the last few months. Since I had the operation on my back before Wimbledon, I knew it was the right time. I am looking forward to stopping. I feel lucky that I was able to come and compete here and I am really grateful for the effort Dan put in to prepare as best as he could to give us a chance of having a great run.”

Murray is Britain’s most successful tennis player in the Open Era, but did not want to comment on what his legacy in the sport has been.

“I don’t feel I am the person to say what my legacy is but I just know I gave as much as I could to the sport,” said Murray. “I loved competing in the Olympic Games and for my country. These weeks are so special and I will definitely miss them. It would have been a fairy-tale ending to win a medal. It wasn’t to be but I have been proud to be part of Team GB.”

Never even liked tennis anyway. — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) August 1, 2024

There has been much speculation about what Murray will do after his retirement from on-court competition, with the 37-year-old hinting at potentially coaching in his farewell at Wimbledon earlier this month.

However, after his exit from the Paris Olympic doubles draw Murray revealed that no decisions on his future have been made and that he is looking forward to spending time with his family.

“I have four children below the age of eight so lie-ins don’t happen! I can do whatever I want now but I want to go home and spend time with my family, be around my children,” explained the former No.1. “I haven’t decided what the next chapter is yet.”

Inside the baseline…

What can you say about Andy Murray, a true legend and someone who went toe-to-toe with the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for many years. This final run in Paris has been very fitting of Murray’s career, with him and Dan Evans showing such character and fighting spirit until the final ball. Although Murray was too modest to comment on his legacy, the 37-year-old will have a huge legacy for British sport and will be the benchmark for tennis players from the United Kingdom for years to come. Obviously it is important that Murray enjoys the time missed with his young family now, but it would be absolutely fantastic to see him in a coaching role next year and it would be surprising if he is away from tennis for too long.