Andy Murray reflects on ‘amazing’ 200th Grand Slam win

Andy Murray has officially won 200 Grand Slam singles matches, following his opening round success at the US Open.

Murray beat Corentin Moutet, 6-2 7-5 6-3, in a three hour straight sets victory that was anything but simple.

The former US Open champion trailed 5-3 in the second set and saved two set points, before winning four consecutive games to snatch it out of the hands of the Frenchman.

Murray reflected on the win after the match, “It was amazing. A brilliant atmosphere against one of the most skilful players on tour.

“He [Moutet] has so many ways to disrupt you, he is an exceptional player and he moves extremely well and always causes a bit of chaos. I hope it was entertaining for everyone. There were some fun points in there. I am happy to get through in straight sets because the second set was very tight.”

As Murray wins his 200th match at a major, many have looked back on his first that came in a breakthrough run at Wimbledon as an 18-year-old wildcard against Swiss qualifier George Bastl.

Since that match, the 36-year-old has won three Grand Slam titles, two Olympic gold medals and the ATP Finals to become year-end No.1 in 2016, on top of many other achievements.

Most Grand Slam men's singles wins, all time: Federer – 369

Djokovic – 355

Nadal – 314

Connors – 233

Agassi – 224

Lendl – 222

Emerson – 210

Sampras – 203

Murray – 200 🆕

Edberg – 178 This wee guy joins the 200 Grand Slam wins club ☺️#USOpen @andy_murray pic.twitter.com/Yl1VGNe3x7 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 29, 2023

Murray was not the only Brit to have success in the opening round at the US Open, with all six of his compatriots also winning in straight sets.

The No.37 now moves onto play Grigor Dimitrov in the second round, who survived a five set battle against Alex Molcan and saved three match points.

The pair have played 11 times on the ATP tour, with Murray leading the head-to-head 8-3, but have not met since the 2016 Beijing final.

Andy Murray and his Grand Slam record compared to other men in history

As Murray puts himself in the history books once again, we at Tennishead wanted to see where his achievement sits compared to other men.

Top 10 men with the most Grand Slam wins:

Roger Federer (369) Novak Djokovic (355) Rafael Nadal (314) Jimmy Connors (233) Andre Agassi (224) Ivan Lendl (222) Roy Emerson (210) Pete Sampras (203) Andy Murray (200) Stefan Edberg (178)

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner