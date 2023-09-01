Andy Murray ‘needs to accept’ that ‘deep runs might not be there’ anymore

Andy Murray has faced another early exit at a major tournament, and has now casted doubts over his future prospects in the sport.

Murray was beaten in the second round of the US Open by 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov, 3-6 4-6 1-6, in a match that lasted almost three hours.

The former No.1 was very reflective in his post-match press conference, “It’s obviously disappointing to not play how you would like. But maybe I need to accept that, you know, these events, I had the deep runs and everything that I felt like I’m capable of, they might not be there, as well.”

He continued, “So I’m aware what I’m doing, it’s unbelievably challenging to play at the highest level as I am now. And yeah, some days it’s harder than others. But yeah, today is obviously a really disappointing defeat and probably the manner of it as well. I mean, I fought hard enough but I just didn’t, like I say, didn’t play well enough.

“You know, ultimately these are the events that you want to play your best tennis in, and, you know, create more great moments and didn’t do that this year.”

Murray has reached his highest ranking (No.36) since hip surgery over the past month and claims that he is still ‘enjoying’ competing, however he admitted that if he started ‘to go backwards’ then it might change his perspective.

“I’ve obviously been progressing this year from a ranking perspective,” said Murray. “You know, I had some great matches in Australia. Well, quite a few amazing matches at the beginning of the year really, in Doha, as well.

“I think was close to – you never know what’s gonna happen – but I think I was close to having a good run at Wimbledon. I still enjoy everything that goes into playing at a high level. I enjoy the work. You know, the training and trying to improve and trying to get better, I do still enjoy that.”

The 2012 US Open champion concluded, “Yeah, and that’s what keeps me going. If things change and I stop enjoying that or my results, my ranking and everything, like, if I start to go backwards in that respect, you know, in a few months’ time I was ranked 60 in the world or whatever instead of moving up the way, things might change.”

Murray has exited the second round of a major once again, but his next scheduled tournament is already in sight as he is expected at the ATP 250 event in Zhuhai when the tours return to China later this month.

Andy Murray at Grand Slams in 2023

Despite Murray reaching his highest ranking in five years, he has still not surpassed the third round at a Grand Slam tournament since reaching the quarter-finals of Wimbledon back in 2017.

Here are his performances at all four majors this year:

Win-loss record: 4-3 (57%)

Australian Open – Lost in the third round to Roberto Bautista Agut (24), 1-6 7-6(7) 3-6 4-6

Roland Garros – Did not play

Wimbledon – Lost in the second round to Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), 6(3)-7 7-6(2) 6-4 6(3)-7 4-6

US Open – Lost in the second round to Grigor Dimitrov (19), 3-6 4-6 1-6

