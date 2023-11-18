Andy Murray ‘gutted’ to withdraw from Great Britain’s Davis Cup Finals squad

Andy Murray has pulled out of the Davis Cup Finals next week due to injury, with the former No.1 officially ruling out the possibility of him playing Novak Djokovic once again.

Murray was set to compete in Great Britain’s Davis Cup quarter-final tie against Serbia, alongside Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper, Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury.

However, the 36-year-old has released a statement today confirming that he will no longer be competing in Malaga, “I’ve picked up a minor shoulder injury which means I won’t be able to take part in the Davis Cup. I’m gutted not to be part of the squad but my focus is now on rehab and getting ready for the new season.”

Gutted for Andy Murray, who won't be playing at the @DavisCup finals 💔 Hope to see you back on court soon, Andy pic.twitter.com/GyWRm2Yp5T — LTA (@the_LTA) November 18, 2023

Many fans were hoping that Great Britain captain Leon Smith would select Murray as the No.1 Brit for their tie against Serbia, as this would have setup the first meeting between him and former rival Djokovic since 2017.

However, this will no longer be the case, with Great Britain now without the three-time major winner for their tricky tie against the 2010 champions.

And Murray is not the first player to withdraw from Great Britain’s Davis Cup Finals squad, with Dan Evans also having to do so last month after picking up a muscle injury in his right calf.

The injury affected Great Britain squad will take on Djokovic’s Serbia on Thursday 23rd November at 4pm local time (3pm GMT).

It has been a difficult past few months for Murray, who has failed to win back-to-back matches since August. And this has no doubt been a horrible decision for Murray to have to make, as it has always been evident how much representing Great Britain means to him, winning the Davis Cup back in 2015 and three Olympic medals (two gold, one silver). Hopefully, Murray can use this time in the off-season to fully recuperate and lookback on the success he has had this year, as he nears the end of his legendary career.

