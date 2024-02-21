Andy Murray ‘delighted’ after ending six-match losing streak

Andy Murray has revealed how ‘proud’ he is after ending his six-match losing streak, after beating Alexandre Muller at the Qatar Open.

Murray beat the Frenchman, 6-1 7-6(5), in Doha to win his first ATP match since beating Yannick Hanfmann in Basel back in October.

There were some concerns for Murray in the Qatari capital, after he called a trainer in the first set due to pain in his knee.

However, the 36-year-old continued on to beat Muller in Doha for the second year in a row, and the Brit spoke after the match about the journey he has been on in recent months.

“The last few months have been really tough on the court for me,” admitted Murray. “I’ve not won many matches and lost a lot of close ones as well.”

The former No.1 continued, “It was getting tight at the end there as well, so delighted to get through. So many people came out to watch for a first round, which is brilliant.

“I’m just proud I managed to get through the match and get another win under my belt and happy for my team who have been working extremely hard with me to get through these difficult moments and hopefully this is the start of a better run.”

Murray will play his second round match this afternoon in Doha, where he will 18-year-old Jakub Mensik in a first-time meeting, as he looks to claim back-to-back wins for the first time since August.

Inside the baseline…

It has been a very challenging past few months for Andy Murray, who clearly still has so much belief that his level is still there to compete alongside the best. This has been very much evident in how many tight matches he has lost, so it would be great if he could start stringing some wins together this week, especially as he has runner-up points to defend from the tournament last year.

