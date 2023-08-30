Andy Murray claims VAR’s US Open debut was ‘a bit of a farce’

Andy Murray was part of the first use of the new VAR technology available at this year’s US Open, however it did not exactly go to plan.

Murray was playing on Grandstand, which is one of the five courts where video review technology is available, against Frenchman Corentin Moutet.

The other courts at Flushing Meadows that have access to the technology are Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, Court No.5 and Court No.17.

As Murray was serving for the match at 15-30 in the third set, Moutet challenged a call to check a double bounce.

However, after chair umpire Louise Engzell put on headphones to watch the replay of the point on her tablet, she revealed that the system was not working and had to stick with the original call of ‘not up’, meaning that Murray was awarded the point to make it 30-30.

Fortunately, this appeared to be the correct decision, but Andy Murray did not appear impressed by the technology, “It took about four minutes to make a decision. I’m pro using technology to get to the right calls – but you’ve got to have it working. When it goes like that, it turns into a bit of a farce.”

The former No.1 continued, “I don’t know exactly how it’s supposed to work and who’s supposed to make the decision on it because it was quite clear from the second video that the ball had bounced twice.

“We watched it about 10 times. It clearly is not the umpire that’s making that decision. I don’t know how the technology works. But, yeah, it obviously didn’t go to plan in a pretty important moment of the match. So it would be good if they could get that fixed.”

Although the tablet did not appear to be working, the replay was shown on big screens around the stadium.

However, the US Open have provided some clarity on this situation, “Per protocol, a video review and any call based off a review must be made by the chair umpire via the video delivered to their tablet on court.

“If the video is not available on the chair umpire’s tablet, the original call on the court stands. Immediately following the match, the malfunctioning tablet was repaired.”

Andy Murray did go onto serve out the game to win the 200th Grand Slam match of his career, as he moves onto play Grigor Dimitrov in the second round.

US Open Video Reviews – What are they used for?

After all of the confusion unveiled at the first use of the VAR technology, many people are unsure of what the it is actually supposed to be used for.

US Open Video Technology Reviewable calls

US Open Video Technology Reviewable calls

Not-up – To check if the ball has bounced more than once prior to contact (more than twice for wheelchair tennis). Foul shot – When a player carries the ball on their racket, contacts the ball before it crosses the net or the player’s racket touches the ball while not under the control of the player. Touch – When the ball touches the player or anything he is wearing (except the racket obviously!) or when the player touches the net when the ball is in play. Invasion – When a player touches his opponent’s part of the court with any part of his body or racket while the ball is in play. Through – When the ball passes through the net instead of over the net. Hindrance – For any decision whether a point should be awarded or replayed, most commonly used when a call is corrected from out to in and whether the player had a play on the ball. Original call stands – When a challenge to a line call has properly been made and the line review system is unable to make a determination, the chair umpire may review the call for clear evidence that confirms or overturns the call on the court. Foot faults – To check whether a player’s foot has crossed the appropriate lines when serving. Scoring error – To ensure that the score is as it should be.

