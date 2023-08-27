Andy Murray claims late Grand Slam finishes are ‘clearly wrong’ and ‘purely financial’
Andy Murray has slammed Grand Slam tournaments for their late night finishes, as he provided an update on his fitness status ahead of the US Open after withdrawing from tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati with an ab injury.
Murray has been one of the players particularly affected by late finishes, which was highlighted at the Australian Open earlier this year when his second round match finished at 4:05am.
ANDY MURRAY WINS IT AT 4:05 AM LOCAL TIME 😱
This 5 hour, 45 minute Australian Open marathon was the second-latest men's match in major tennis history 😳 pic.twitter.com/w2DqvvUCWf
— ESPN (@espn) January 19, 2023
At the US Open, night sessions begin no earlier than 7pm and have two scheduled matches taking place on both Arthur Ashe Stadium and the Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Last year, this resulted in the latest ever finish in New York with Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s five-set quarter-final being completed at 2:50am.
Andy Murray believes these situations need to stop, “It’s just not good for anyone. Often when the players complain about that stuff, you sort of hear like: ‘Oh, shut up and get on with it.’ Like, you know: ‘Try working, I don’t know, in a warehouse from nine to five.’