Andy Murray claims he can ‘get much higher’ after obtaining best ranking since 2018

Andy Murray has revealed that he still believes he can continue to improve, after rising to his highest ranking since his second hip surgery.

Murray rose to No.36 in the world after reaching the third round of the Canadian Open, before withdrawing from the tournament with an abdominal injury.

⬆️ @andy_murray ⬆️ Andy moves up to his highest @atptour singles ranking since April 2018 💪 pic.twitter.com/PSqoKHzo0m — LTA (@the_LTA) August 14, 2023

The former No.1 has since pulled out of the Cincinnati Masters taking place this week, in an attempt to fully recover in time for the US Open that begins at the end of this month.

Despite his rise, Murray still hopes to keep improving, “Obviously, I’d like to be doing better. I would like to be ranked higher. I’d like to have had more runs at the bigger events and everything.”

He continued, “But also, I have to try at times, you have to keep things in perspective. I’m at my highest ranking I’ve been since I had the operation on my hip. I’m really proud of that.I had that operation a really long time ago.

“It has taken lots and lots of hard work and effort to get back to the top 40 in the world and I still feel like before the year’s out that I can push that even higher. I don’t think that this is like the limit for me. I do think that I can get myself much higher.”

Murray has beaten the likes of Alexander Zverev and Matteo Berrettini this year, and has reached the final of the ATP 250 event in Doha as well as winning three Challenger titles.

The 36-year-old believes that his colleagues also feel that he is playing above his ranking, “I think that the players I played against probably feel a similar way – that I’m not playing 40‑in‑the‑world level tennis.

“I do think that I’m playing a better level than that. And that’s the thing that’s positive for me, and the thing that keeps me going, providing that I keep learning and improving and working on the right things, my ranking will keep going up and I’ll win more matches against the best players.”

Andy Murray and his ranking rise since hip surgery

Following his first hip surgery in 2018, Murray’s ranking fell to as low as No.839 in the world and we, at Tennishead, wanted to see how it has progressed since:

Highest ranking in 2019 – No.125

Highest ranking in 2020 – No.110

Highest ranking in 2021 – No.102

Highest ranking in 2022 – No.43

Highest ranking in 2023 so far – No.36

