Andy Murray casts doubt over Davis Cup participation claiming that ‘other guys deserve to play ahead’ of him

Andy Murray has casted doubts over his participation at the Davis Cup Finals, despite being announced in the team just last month.

Murray was announced as part of Leon Smith’s Great Britain Squad for the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage alongside Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Neal Skupski.

The group stage takes place between 12th and 17th September, with Great Britain hosting a group in Manchester containing Australia, France and Switzerland.

However, following his disappointing second round defeat at the US Open, Murray has implied that he won’t be part of the GB team.

“Obviously the plan was to play Davis Cup, but if I’m being honest, you know, the other guys deserve to play ahead of me,” claimed the former No.1

He continued, “Yeah, I know it’s obviously probably a difficult situation, like, obviously for Leon with Jack [Draper]. He’s had quite a few injuries coming in, but if he’s fit and healthy, he’s obviously playing very well.

“You know, Cam [Norrie] and Evo [Dan Evans], you know, Evo has had a great run in Washington. So yeah, we’ll see about Davis Cup and what happens there. Yeah, I think there is probably a chance that I’m not on the team. Yeah, see where I go from there.”

Andy Murray at the Davis Cup

Despite Murray playing down his current chances of competing at the Davis Cup later this month, we at Tennishead wanted to reflect on the 36-year-old’s incredible success at the event that includes inspiring Great Britain to their first title in 79 years:

Ties Played: 24

Win-loss record: 41-10 (Ranking third for most wins by a British player in the competition)

Best Result: Won (2015)

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner