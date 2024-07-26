Andy Murray admits he is physically and mentally ‘ready’ to retire

Andy Murray has reflected on his decision to retire after the Paris Olympics, with the Brit suggesting that he is surprised about how at peace with the decision he is.

Murray confirmed that his fifth Olympic Games in Paris will be the final tournament of his career, with the 37-year-old explaining the decision in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports.

“There’s a number of reasons,” said Murray. “One is that physically my body is ready to stop. Mentally, I’m ready to finish playing, and the Olympics is also an event that is really special to me.”

The three-time Olympic medallist continued, “To be honest, right now I don’t feel like it’s difficult [decision to leave tennis]. A few months ago I did, I was worried about it, I was unsure about it. But right now, I’m ready.

“I’m looking forward to what comes next. Being at home with my children and family. Physically I can’t prepare and compete like I used to, and therefore it’s time for me to finish. I’m good with that, and I didn’t expect to be, to be honest. I’ll be fine.”

Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics

Competing for 🇬🇧 have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get do it one final time! pic.twitter.com/keqnpvSEE1 — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) July 23, 2024

Like at Wimbledon, Murray will only compete in doubles after electing to withdraw from the singles tournament yesterday morning.

This time around it will be with Dan Evans, with Murray looking to add to his two singles golds and mixed doubles silver medals.

When asked about why the Olympics were the place for him to retire, Murray explained what the sporting event means to him and his career.

“I’d had the conversation about when I would finish with my family and my team last year and earlier this year, and I was still unsure about it,” explained Murray. “I felt like I was going to finish this summer, whether that be after Wimbledon or after the Olympics. It just felt like it was the right time.

“I got the injury to my ankle in March, and then obviously got the back injury at Queen’s [June] and had to have the [spinal] operation. Although I was unsure a few months ago about whether I wanted to stop, I knew after I had to have the surgery on my back that it was the right time. My body has been through a lot the last few years. A lot of injuries, a lot of surgeries. My body and mind was ready, and I’m happy about it.”

The former No.1 added, “I find it unbelievably special to be here and be part of another Olympics. I’ve loved being part of this team over the last four or five Olympic Games, and I’m happy I get to finish here.”

Murray and Evans will begin their Olympics bid together on Sunday against the Japanese pairing of Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel.

Inside the baseline…

Although it is sad to see a legend like Andy Murray leave the sport, it is nice to see him now at peace with the decision to retire. Murray may be leaving his role as a player on tour, but it seems very unlikely that he will step away from the sport completely and a coaching role could potentially be on the cards in the future, as that is something the Brit has hinted at himself. It would be great if the former No.1 could have one final run at the Olympics, and Murray has proven over the years that you should never doubt him.

READ NEXT: Rafael Nadal suffers injury ‘setback’ in Paris Olympics blow

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner