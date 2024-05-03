Andrey Rublev feeling better mentally as he advances to fifth Masters final in Madrid

Andrey Rublev has said that his improved mental strength has been key to his recent string of wins as he advances to his fifth Masters final at the Madrid Open.

The Russian was entering the tournament without an ATP singles in in six weeks, but has produced some stellar performances to reach the final in the Spanish capital.

After denying Carlos Alcaraz his third consecutive Madrid title, Rublev defeated Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-3 to book his spot in Sunday’s final.

The draw has completely opened up in the latter stages, with Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev all experiencing injury concerns ahead of a hectic finish to the European clay swing.

But Rublev has taken complete advantage, and puts his success down to his refined mental strength.

“Mentally I’ve been feeling much better,” said the world No.8. “I was able to perform putting emotions in the right direction. It helped me to be in the final. Without this, I wouldn’t be in the final.”

What’s next for Andrey Rublev?

Before the Madrid Open, the 26-year-old was without a win since Indian Wells, where he defeated Andy Murray in straight sets.

Though he seems to have turned a corner in Spain, putting his frustration to good use on the tennis court, where he has been able to fine tune his skills to record some remarkable wins.

This turning point comes at a welcome time in Rublev’s career.

He has been unable to break past the quarter-final of a major and, if he can take home his second Masters 1000 title on Sunday, it will perhaps trigger something within him and propel him to further success.

The Russian will face the winner of Friday’s second semi-final between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jiri Lehecka in what will be an amazing opportunity to claim silverware.

Andrey Rublev keeps adding to his Masters 1000 trophy cabinet! ???????? Monte-Carlo 2021 ????

???????? Cincinnati 2021 ????

???????? Monte-Carlo 2023 ????

???????? Shanghai 2023 ????

Though Rublev denied any accusations of him being a clear favourite, acknowledging the strengths of both individuals.

“I’m not looking at it this way,” he said. “I know Felix used to be top 10. He didn’t play for a while last year and he’s now playing better and better. We played at the start of the season. I saved I don’t know how many match points – he almost beat me.

“Previous matches he beat me as well. Then Lehecka beat me the last match we played at Indian Wells he destroyed me in two sets without a chance. I never look at the ranking because I know the guys and how they play. To judge by the ranking in tennis doesn’t work.”

