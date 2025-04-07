Americans shine on clay: Jessica Pegula and Jenson Brooksby win titles

Jessica Pegula secures her first clay-court title at the Charleston Open, while Jenson Brooksby caps a dramatic run with his first ATP Tour victory in Houston.

Jessica Pegula continued her stellar 2025 season by claiming her second singles title of the year at the Credit One Charleston Open. The top-seeded American defeated Sofia Kenin 6-3, 7-5 in a thrilling final to secure her first-ever clay-court title. Pegula, ranked No. 3 in the world, rallied from a 1-5 deficit in the second set, saving three set points before winning six consecutive games to seal victory. This marks Pegula’s 25th win of the season and her second title, following her triumph in Austin earlier this year.

The match featured significant momentum shifts, with Kenin initially leading after a strong second-set performance. However, Pegula’s ability to manage pressure and capitalize on key moments proved decisive. “I try to think about the momentum shifts of the match,” Pegula said post-match. “You want to be aware of that and try to control that as much as you can”. Her win also highlighted an historic moment for American tennis, as this was the first all-American Charleston final since 1990.

Meanwhile, over in Houston, Jenson Brooksby achieved a career milestone by capturing his first ATP Tour title at the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship. The 24-year-old qualifier defeated second seed Frances Tiafoe 6-4, 6-2 in Sunday’s final after an extraordinary week where he saved match points in three separate matches. Brooksby’s path to glory included victories over the tournament’s top three seeds, Alejandro Tabilo, Tommy Paul, and Tiafoe, and marked his return to form after a two-year hiatus due to injuries and suspension.

In the final, Brooksby displayed impeccable shot-making under pressure. He clinched pivotal points with a diving volley and a backhand passing shot on the run that broke Tiafoe’s serve for a decisive lead in the second set. His victory also marked a historic moment for American men’s tennis, as all eight quarterfinalists were Americans, which is the first time this has occurred at an ATP event since 1991. Starting the week ranked No. 507, Brooksby surged to No. 172 in the ATP Live Rankings following this win.

The dominance of American players on clay this past week highlights a promising resurgence for U.S. tennis on surfaces traditionally dominated by Europeans. Jessica Pegula’s ability to adapt her game to clay and Jenson Brooksby’s gritty determination show their grit and determination to succeed in tournaments outside of the Grand Slams. These victories not only bolster their individual careers but also signal a shift toward greater competitiveness among Americans on clay courts, which is a surface that has historically been less favorable for U.S. players.

