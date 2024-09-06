All you need to know about UTS London 2024

The Grand Slams may grab the headlines but as the innovative and exciting Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) rolls into London again for it’s 2024 Grand Final, you’ll be delighted by the packed roster of top players and engaging fan experience put on by the event organisers.

With the possibility of watching new superstar Jack Draper, who’ll want to defend his UTS Grand Final 2023 title, here’s all the information you need to know about the event and how you can get the best tickets in the house.

What is the UTS?

UTS is a tennis franchise like no other that was formed by Patrick Mouratoglou, former coach of Serena Williams, Simona Halep and Holger Rune, back in 2020.

Rather than traditional sets UTS is played against a time limit, with matches running across four quarters that each last eight minutes.

Players will compete tactically to use the time to their advantage and can receive live coaching that is streamed to fans, as well as mid-match interviews.

Some of the other innovative formats implemented by the event include no second serves, no lets and sudden death if the number of quarters won is tied at the end of the match.

When is the UTS 2024?

London is the host for the UTS Grand Finals once again, with the event getting underway on Friday 6th December before crowning a champion on Sunday 8th December.

Where is the UTS Grand Final held?

UTS London 2024 is held at the Copper Box Arena in London, which was one of the venues for the 2012 Olympic Games.

The intimate space can hold 7,000 spectators and has also played host to two of Great Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup ties in recent years.

Who is playing at the UTS London 2024?

This will be the fourth UTS event of the year, having played out in both Oslo and New York in recent months, as well as an upcoming event in Frankfurt.

Andrey Rublev ‘Rublo’ and Gael Monfils ‘La Monf’ were champions in Oslo and New York, respectively, so have automatically qualified for the Grand Finals in London.

As a result of being in the top three of the race this year, Alex de Minaur ‘The Demon’ and Alexander Bublik ‘The Bublik Enemy’ will also be part of this event.

There are four slots remaining for the Grand Finals in London, with UTS also able to award at least two wildcards to players of their choice.

Jack Draper ‘The Power’ was the champion in London last year and although he did not play in either Oslo or New York he’d be mad not to defend his title.

How can you get tickets for the UTS London 2024?

Tickets are currently available for all sessions of UTS London, and you can even go one step further by treating yourself to premium hospitality offered by official event partner Keith Prowse.

Keith Prowse offer a ‘once in a lifetime experiences at iconic venues and stadiums across the country’, and it is no different for the UTS Grand Final in London.

The hospitality experience experts have partnered with iconic tennis events for many years, including Wimbledon, Queen’s and the Eastbourne International.

If you fancy upgrading your UTS London experience, then you will receive snacks upon arrival, a spectacular two course buffet including delicious desserts, a complimentary bar and exceptional Category 1 VIP seats that will put you within the ‘heart of the action’.

You can reserve either the Premium Lounge for just one day or for the entire weekend and catch all of the thrilling action.

