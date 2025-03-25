Tough day for American tennis stars at Miami Open

Coco Gauff, Danielle Collins, and Frances Tiafoe were among those eliminated today at the Miami Open.

The Miami Open witnessed a series of unexpected exits among American tennis players on March 24, 2025, as several top competitors were eliminated from the tournament. Coco Gauff, seeded third, faced a surprising defeat against unseeded Magda Linette, losing 6-4, 6-4. Gauff struggled with her serve throughout the match, committing 12 double faults and landing only 51% of her first serves. This marks Linette’s first victory over Gauff and her highest-ranked win on the Hologic WTA Tour. ​

Defending champion Danielle Collins also exited the tournament, falling to top seed Aryna Sabalenka with identical set scores of 6-4, 6-4. Sabalenka’s dominant first serve and strategic breaks in each set secured her advancement to the quarter-finals, where she will face Zheng Qinwen. ​

In other women’s singles matches, Amanda Anisimova, seeded 17th, was defeated by Emma Raducanu with a score of 6-1, 6-3. Additionally, Ashlyn Krueger was eliminated in straight sets, contributing to the challenging day for American players. ​

On the men’s side, Frances Tiafoe and Reilly Opelka were both eliminated from the tournament. Tiafoe faced a defeat against French teenager Arthur Fils, while Opelka’s loss added to the series of upsets for American players. ​

These outcomes underscore the unpredictable nature of the Miami Open, as both seasoned and emerging American talents faced formidable challenges, leading to their early departures from the tournament.

The wave of American losses at the Miami Open serves as a reminder of the sport’s unforgiving nature, where momentum can shift in an instant, and expectations often crumble under pressure. For some, these defeats will be a mere setback, a lesson in resilience that fuels future success. For others, it may signal deeper struggles, whether with form, confidence, or the mental toll of the relentless tour. The brutal reality of professional tennis is that past wins offer no guarantees, and every match presents a new battle, demanding not just physical skill but mental strength.

