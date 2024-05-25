Alexander Zverev ‘will win’ against Rafael Nadal claims ATP pro brother

Alexander Zverev is looking for revenge over Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros, and the German’s brother appears confident that he will be able to do just that.

Zverev last played Nadal at the Paris major in the 2022 semi-final, where he suffered a serious ankle injury in the latter stages of the second set tie-break.

This injury kept Alexander Zverev out for the remainder of the season, and his former world No.25 ranked brother Mischa Zverev has previewed the first round match at Roland Garros this year.

“He was then out of action for six or seven months. Rafael Nadal won his last French Open back then. Now they’re playing each other again in the first round, but a lot is different,” Mischa Zverev explained to Eurosport.

“Sascha [Alexander Zverev] is seeded and Rafa isn’t even in the top 100, which hasn’t been the case for more than 20 years. Everyone is asking me: Mischa, how will it turn out? What do you think?”

Despite Nadal being a 14-time champion at Roland Garros, Mischa Zverev appears confident that his brother will become only the third player in history to beat the Spaniard at the Paris major.

“I’ve always said that Sascha could and should have won it back then. And he will win it this time too, because Rafa has become a bit slower and his fitness is no longer the same,” claimed Mischa. “The shots may still be the same, but the big question is whether he can play them over five sets. I think the winner will be Zverev in the end and I hope it will be over in three sets.”

He continued, “Nevertheless, it will be a very tough match – perhaps not in terms of play, but emotionally, because it could also be Rafael Nadal’s very last match at the French Open.

“The crowd won’t really be able to decide whether they want to see a great match or simply Rafa on the Philippe-Chatrier once again. Both of them will go into the match with a lot of courage, with nervousness, but also with the strange feeling that the era of Rafael Nadal could come to an end on the red clay of Paris.”

Nadal raising the intensity before the Zverev matchup ????#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/ckTEypHQmW — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 23, 2024

Zverev and Nadal will play each other in their first round encounter at Roland Garros on Monday.

Inside the baseline…

It is quite a scary thought that it could be Rafael Nadal’s final match at Roland Garros on Monday, and he will be doing everything in his power to prevent that from being the case. It is understandable that Mischa Zverev wants to support his brother, but it is perhaps a slight oversight to be so confident against the best clay court player in history, despite the fact that Nadal is no longer the player that he used to be. It is key to point out that during Roland Garros this year, Alexander Zverev’s legal domestic abuse hearing will be taking place, but the German will not have to be present.

