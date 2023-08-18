Alexander Zverev reveals Carlos Alcaraz’s ‘game plan’ that helped him beat Daniil Medvedev

Alexander Zverev has beaten Daniil Medvedev for the first time this year, and the German gave some credit to Carlos Alcaraz who he revealed gave him some advice during a private round of golf.

Zverev has played Medvedev four times this year, having lost his previous three meetings before coming head-to-head in Cincinnati.

Their matches have not always been the most friendly, with Zverev calling the Russian ‘one of the most unfair players in the world’ following his defeat in Monte Carlo.

However, the pair seem to have cleared the air since and it was Zverev who got fourth time lucky with a, 6-4 5-7 6-4, victory over the world No.3 in the third round of the Masters 1000 event.

After the match, Zverev revealed the secret to his success with a little help from the Wimbledon champion, “Against him [Medvedev], playing slowly is not a bad tactic.”

He continued, “So after golf with Carlos Alcaraz last week in Toronto, he gave me a very good game plan against him actually. I asked him a few questions so that was quite helpful.

“At the end of the day I did what I had to do. I kind of fought it out and I’m happy to be sitting here as the winner. He gives you absolutely nothing. You have to win the match yourself. That’s what I did today and I’m pleased with that. I lost three tight matches this year and I’m happy I finally won one.”

Alcaraz has a winning head-to-head against Medvedev, that includes two victories from this year.

"Jugué al golf con Alcaraz la semana pasada en Toronto y me dio tips para vencer a Medvedev" 🗣️ Alexander Zverev a Tennis Channel. pic.twitter.com/SPaQqxCfV2 — ESPN Tenis (@ESPNtenis) August 18, 2023

Zverev now moves onto the quarter-finals in Cincinnati, where he will play Adrian Mannarino, who he has beaten on all seven previous occasions they have played.

Alexander Zverev and his winning streak in Cincinnati

As Zverev wraps up another victory in Cincinnati, we at Tennishead wanted to look back at the 26-year-old’s tournament winning streak that dates back to 2021.

2021

First Round – Received a bye as the third seed

Second Round – Beat Lloyd Harris, 7-6(3) 6-2

Third Round – Beat Guido Pella, 6-2 6-3

Quarter-final – Beat Casper Ruud (8), 6-1 6-3

Semi-final – Beat Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), 6-4 3-6 7-6(4)

Final – Beat Andrey Rublev (4), 6-2 6-3

Missed the 2022 event due to an ankle injury

2023

First Round – Beat Grigor Dimitrov, 6-2 6-2

Second Round – Beat Yoshihito Nishioka, 7-5 6-4

Third Round – Beat Daniil Medvedev (3), 6-4 5-7 6-4

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner