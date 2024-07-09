Alexander Zverev claims Taylor Fritz’s team were ‘over the top’ after Wimbledon exit

Alexander Zverev has revealed the details of his lengthy exchange with Taylor Fritz, after suffering another fourth round defeat at Wimbledon.

Zverev led by two-sets-to-love before being pegged back by Fritz to lose, 6-4 7-6(4) 4-6 6(3)-7 3-6, on Centre Court.

FIVE STAR FRITZ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Taylor Fritz comes from two sets down to beat No.4 seed Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-3#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/gGKWZ61NlY — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2024



This is the German’s third five set defeat this year, also losing to Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open and Carlos Alcaraz in the Roland Garros final in similar fashion.

The 27-year-old is still yet to surpass the fourth round at Wimbledon, and was involved in a long discussion with Fritz at the net after the match.

When asked about this in his press conference, Zverev suggested that he was frustrated by certain members of Fritz’s players box.

“His team is extremely respectful. I think his coach, his physio, also his second coach, they’re extremely respectful,” said Fritz. “I think there are some other people that maybe are in the box that are not maybe from the tennis world, that are not maybe from particularly watching every single match. They were a bit over the top.”

Zverev continued, “That’s okay. No issues. No drama. He fought back from two sets to love, so they’re obviously all excited, very pumped up, yeah. But no issues with Taylor. I think Taylor is a great guy. I have absolutely no issues with him.”

1 – Since the ATP rankings were first published in 1973, Alexander Zverev is the first ATP top 10 player to lose matches from two sets up (exc. retirements) at three GS events – US Open F 2020, Australian Open SF 2024, Wimbledon R16 2024. Block.#Wimbledon | @Wimbledon @atptour pic.twitter.com/6rMBAB0CcK — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 8, 2024

This is something that was backed up by Fritz in his own post-match press conference, with the American No.1 claiming that he ‘didn’t hear anyone being extremely loud’.

“I think he was annoyed at some people in my box just being loud, cheering for me,” said Fritz. “Honestly, I can’t hear. I don’t know. Like, no big deal. He said it’s nothing towards me or anything like that. I don’t really hear my box when I’m playing like that.

“I didn’t hear anyone being, like, extremely loud. He’s totally allowed to be annoyed if they were being annoying. That’s one of the things I asked him at the net, Who was it? Yeah, I mean, again, it’s not a big thing. It’s all good.”

Fritz will now look to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final, with the world No.12 playing Italian Lorenzo Musetti tomorrow.

Inside the baseline…

Perhaps it was all in the heat of the moment, but it did seem like Alexander Zverev was more frustrated about suffering another loss from a leading position and decided to take it out on Taylor Fritz’s team, who were just supporting their player. There has been some speculation about who Zverev’s remarks were about, with many suggesting that he was targeting Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle. Regardless of this, Zverev is no longer in the tournament and Fritz has his best opportunity of reaching a major semi-final tomorrow.

