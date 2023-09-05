Alexander Zverev claims he is ‘back’ after ‘one of the best moments’ of his career

Alexander Zverev has reached his third quarter-final at the US Open, after beating Jannik Sinner to set up an intriguing clash with world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz.

Zverev beat the Italian, 6-4 3-6 6-2 4-6 6-3, in a match that lasted just shy of five hours and finished at 1:40am in New York.

This is only the German’s second top 10 win in 15 attempts at major tournaments, and he will have to win two more if he is to reach another US Open final.

“I guess I can say I’m back,” said Zverev who tore all three lateral ligaments in his right ankle at Roland Garros last year. “This is exactly what I live for. This is what I love to do. Playing at 1:30am, in front of a packed crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium. It doesn’t get any better. This is one of the best moments of my career.”

Coming up next for Zverev is the aforementioned Alcaraz, who came through his fourth round match against No.61 Matteo Arnaldi in a much more comfortable fashion.

Zverev was asked about facing the defending champion, “I’m here to play. That’s what I love doing. I don’t know how it’ll end up, but I’ll give it my absolute best like I always do. I’ll fight till the last moment. I’ll be ready”

Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz head-to-head

Despite Alcaraz being the favourite to reach the semi-final in New York, it is in-fact Zverev who has the advantage in their head-to-head:

Zverev vs Alcaraz: 3-2

Zverev beat Alcaraz, 6-3 6-1 (Acapulco First Round – 2021) Zverev beat Alcaraz, 6-3 6-3 (Vienna Semi-final – 2021) Alcaraz beat Zverev, 6-3 6-1 (Madrid Final – 2022) Zverev beat Alcaraz, 6-4 6-4 4-6 7-6(7) (Roland Garros Quarter-final – 2022) Alcaraz beat Zverev, 6-1 6-2 (Madrid Fourth Round – 2023)

