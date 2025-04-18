Alexander Zverev called ‘wife-beater’ at Munich Open

German player Alexander Zverev requests fan’s removal after being insulted by a heckler over domestic abuse allegations at Munich Open​ during his quarter-final match.​

During the quarter-final match at the Munich Open, Alexander Zverev faced a disruptive incident when a spectator shouted, while he was serving at 5-5 in the second set, “let’s go, you wife-beater.”

This was an insult referencing past domestic abuse allegations against him. The heckler’s comment, made during a critical moment in the match against Tallon Griekspoor, prompted Zverev to request the chair umpire to remove the individual from the stadium. Tournament organizers confirmed the spectator’s ejection following the incident. ​

Zverev, who has previously denied all allegations of domestic abuse, continued the match after the interruption and secured a hard-fought victory over Griekspoor in three sets. In his post-match comments, Zverev downplayed the incident, referring to it as a disturbance by a minority and expressing gratitude for the support of the majority of the crowd. ​

This is not the first time Zverev has faced public heckling related to these allegations. Earlier this year, during the Australian Open final, a spectator interrupted the trophy ceremony by shouting support for Zverev’s accusers. Zverev addressed that incident by stating he believed there were no more accusations and expressed his desire to move on from the subject.

The repeated public confrontations Zverev faces highlight the ongoing debate within the tennis community about how to address serious off-court allegations. While Zverev has denied the claims and legal proceedings have concluded, the reactions from spectators show that a portion of the public still remains unconvinced. This situation makes it clear that transparency and consistency regarding policies from tennis governing bodies is essential for maintaining the sport’s integrity. Either way, these outbursts from the crowd are very disruptive and distracting.

