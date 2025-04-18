Lesia Tsurenko sues WTA over ‘moral abuse’ and panic attacks

Ukrainian player Lesia Tsurenko alleges emotional distress after conversation with WTA leadership amid ongoing war.

Ukrainian tennis player Lesia Tsurenko has initiated legal action against the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and its chairman, Steve Simon, alleging breach of contract, negligence, and infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit centers on the WTA’s handling of Russian and Belarusian players amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Tsurenko claims that WTA executives failed to uphold prior commitments to ban players who publicly supported the war, citing incidents such as Russian player Veronika Kudermetova wearing a patch for a sanctioned company. ​

Tsurenko’s legal complaint stems from a 2023 incident where she withdrew from a match at Indian Wells after experiencing a panic attack. She attributed this to a conversation with WTA CEO Steve Simon, during which she felt the organization’s stance on the war was dismissive. Tsurenko stated that Simon told her he did not support the war but believed that players from Russia and Belarus were entitled to their own opinions, even if they supported the conflict. ​

In her lawsuit, Tsurenko alleges that the WTA’s actions and inactions led to emotional distress, including panic attacks that affected her professional performance. She also claims that her concerns were met with indifference and that she faced ongoing mistreatment, including withheld information and harassment. The WTA has responded by filing a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, stating that it is legally insufficient and expressing confidence in prevailing in the case.

Tsurenko’s lawsuit brings to light the complex challenges athletes face when global politics intersect with sports. Her allegations highlight the importance of organizations like the WTA providing clear support and communication to their players, especially during times of geopolitical tension. As the legal proceedings unfold, the case may prompt a broader discussion on how sports governing bodies address the mental health and well-being of their athletes who deal with international conflicts.

