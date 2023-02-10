3 Rising Tennis Players to Watch This Year

The first Grand Slam of the year is over but the season is just starting. We have countless tournaments of all levels ahead of us, with numerous opportunities for the tennis stars of the future to shine. As the previous years, 2022 has also brought forward a number of young players with the potential to rise to the top. Here are those who caught our attention and who we’ll certainly keep an eye on in 2023.

Emma Raducanu

At just 20, Raducanu has already made a name for herself. After a couple of years of mostly exhibition matches and small tournaments, she made her WTA main draw debut at the 2021 Nottingham Open as a wildcard entry and lost in the first round. Her next major tournament was Wimbledon, where she advanced to the third round, becoming the youngest British player ever to do so. Then, she defeated Romanian player Sorana Cîrstea and proceeded to the fourth round, from where she retired after not feeling well.

Her next grand slam was the 2021 US Open where she entered as a qualifier and had to play three matches to qualify. From there, she proceeded to win the tournament, defeating Leylah Fernandez in the final, and bagging her first Grand Slam title.

Her career high was #11 last summer but as of this January, she is #77. She has the potential to reach the top 10, and she might do so in 2023.

Marta Kostyuk

Many expected Marta Kostyuk to have a breakthrough in 2022, but it seems it wasn’t meant to be. Maybe this year she’ll make good use of her talent and athleticism.

Her first Australian Open ended in the third round – this year, she made it to the semifinals. As of this January, she is WTA #60, with the potential to reach higher rankings this year.

Brandon Nakashima

Finally, let’s not forget the 21-year-old American player who has been rising in the rankings for the last year, Brandon Nakashima. He did well at the French Open, reaching the third round for the first time, then he reached the fourth at Wimbledon. This year’s Australian Open was a setback, as he was eliminated in the first round. But he has the potential to build his consistency this year, and let his fearsome two-handed backhand take him to new career highs in 2023.

We have an intense season ahead of us

We have an intense season ahead of us

The season has just begun, pushing Djokovic back to the top of the ATP rankings. We'll have countless exciting matches to watch

