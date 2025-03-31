Yonex: Serving the Future of Tennis Apparel

The racket sports specialist combines cutting-edge technology with court-ready comfort in its performance-focused clothing line

For anyone who grew up playing tennis or badminton, Yonex is a household name. The Japanese brand, founded in 1946, is one of the world’s leading racket manufacturers, and is known for producing incredibly innovative implements with unparalleled feel and controllability. Yonex is much more than rackets, however: Using its deep understanding of movement, creative ingenuity and careful craftsmanship, Yonex produces high-quality sports apparel engineered for peak performance on the court.

A testament to Yonex’s dedication to quality and performance is the loyalty the brand receives from professional athletes from around the world, including Grand Slam champions. But it’s not just top-ranked players who can benefit from Yonex tennis apparel; everyone from weekend warriors to competitive league players and beyond will find the brand’s focus on high-quality material and racket sports-specific construction methods a boon to their game. Read on for more about Yonex’s line of athletic wear tailored to life on the court.

Apparel of Champions

Yonex is a hidden gem in the competitive world of tennis apparel. Though the brand’s clothing has at times been overshadowed by the lofty reputation of its rackets, it’s earned the trust of some of the world’s top players. Elena Rybakina, winner of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship and, since 2023, a head-to-toe Yonex brand partner, has praised the quality of Yonex’s fabric. Legend Stan Wawrinka, too, is a fan; the three-time Grand Slam champion has been suiting up in Yonex gear for over a decade.

Rybakina, Wawrinka and countless other athletes stick with Yonex for a good reason: They understand that the brand’s apparel will move with them to maximize performance, all the while keeping them cool, dry and comfortable. When it comes to athletic wear, there’s no one better to ask than the athletes themselves — and they’re quick to give Yonex their vote of confidence.

Engineered for the Court

Yonex, a global brand with Japanese origins, has roots in Niigata Prefecture, a region known for its exceptional craftsmanship. Throughout its long history, Yonex has embodied the careful attention to detail and commitment to excellence common across industries, artisans and ateliers in the prefecture. Indeed, “Made by Yonex” is a promise of quality that echoes across its entire product line, from rackets to apparel.

Its core message, “Built for on-court conditions,” gets right to the point: The brand’s priority is enhancing performance where it matters most — on the court, during the heat of a match. To do this, Yonex engages in never-ending innovation. The brand’s Verycool (stylized as VERYCOOL) technology uses xylitol, a substance derived from plants and trees like birch, to create a soft, moderately thick cooling fabric. Impregnated with xylitol, Verycool clothing absorbs heat and perspiration, lowering body temperature inside apparel by 3 degrees Celsius, regardless of ambient temperature. Perfect for intense heat on outdoor courts, Verycool also prevents fabric from sticking to the skin, ensuring comfort during long, intense rallies.

In addition to keeping you cool, Yonex is dedicated to helping you hustle. Its Precision Move (stylized as PRECISION MOVE) technology is the solution to uncomfortable seams and restricted movement. Regular apparel often fails to keep up with the fast pace of tennis and the wide range of motion required to excel, causing discomfort when fabric stretches or pulls in the wrong places. Yonex’s specialized stitching adapts to your body’s every move, ensuring maximum comfort as you reach for every shot. With these innovations, Yonex isn’t just making clothes; it’s crafting performance tools that support athletes at even the highest of levels.

Designing the Future, Honoring the Past

While Yonex is committed to innovation and performance, it’s also invested in style. The brand’s 2025 season collection features retro-modern designs that blend craftsmanship with cutting-edge innovation. The collection celebrates the brand’s rich history as well as its dedication to looking ahead. Think classic styles with a contemporary twist — perfect for anyone who wants to look and feel like a pro.

From polo shirts and warm-up jackets to tanks, skirts and dresses, Yonex sticks to timeless silhouettes. At the same time, the brand isn’t afraid to have fun with colors and patterns. Whether you prefer to stick to classic lines and tennis whites or stand out with something bold and fashion-forward, Yonex has something for every modern athlete.

With technology and tailoring customized to racket sports and stylish looks to add an extra dash of fun to the game, Yonex apparel provides both functionality and flair. As more players prioritize specialized, high-performance athletic wear over casual lifestyle brands, Yonex’s commitment to creating top-notch gear will undoubtedly continue to resonate with athletes.

Yonex apparel is available online via its international sites. For US-based shoppers, visit Yonex USA.

