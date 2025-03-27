Win the new Wilson Intrigue women’s tennis shoes

Wilson have launched their first ever tennis shoes, the Intrigue, specifically designed for female players which is a big step and we’re delighted to be able to offer these top of the range shoes as the prize in our exclusive competition.

Wilson proudly promotes “Intrigue is perfectly designed with over 1,000 scans of women’s biomechanics.” The shoe’s ‘last’ is contoured and tailored for the female foot – who tend to have higher arches, narrow heels and wider feet.” You can enjoy our in-depth look at the shoe here.

The Intrigue has been designed in partnership with Wilson’s sponsored player Marta Kostyuk who says,

“I want something like a running shoe, fast and light but I want to drive it like a race car, agile and responsive, just like me.”

“I don’t just want this shoe to be good for me. I also want this to be good for other players and people who are going to wear it, who are going to test it, who are going to use it.”

To be in with a chance of winning this superb prize just answer the question below and fill in your details. Good luck to you all!

