Wimbledon iconic hill to undergo major transformation for 2027

The All England Club unveils plans to expand Henman Hill, improving accessibility and capacity for the tournament’s 150th anniversary.

Wimbledon’s Henman Hill, known as the spiritual home of tennis fans, is set for a significant transformation ahead of the 2027 Championships. The All England Club has announced plans to enhance this iconic viewing area, ensuring it remains a central part of the Wimbledon experience for years to come. The redevelopment, set to begin after the 2026 Championships, will focus on improving accessibility and capacity. Wheelchair users will benefit from transformed pathways and reduced gradients across the various tiers, including the Orchard and Pergola areas, allowing for better visibility of the No.1 Court large screen. The project will also introduce new low retaining walls, increasing seating capacity by 20% and optimizing views for all spectators.

In addition to these structural changes, the environment around Henman Hill will be enhanced with permeable pathways replacing existing ones, and the introduction of sun shading and rain cover via a new pergola-style roof. This will not only protect fans from unpredictable British weather but also create a more comfortable viewing experience. Furthermore, the All England Club is emphasizing biodiversity by introducing a stunning floral display on the uppermost tier of the hill and using flowers to replace permanent signage, adding a touch of natural beauty to the area.

Deborah Jevans CBE, Chair of the All England Club, expressed her enthusiasm for the project, highlighting its importance in increasing accessibility for guests with additional needs. Ruth Hopkins, General Manager & Head of Access at Level Playing Field, also praised the collaboration with the All England Club, noting that these enhancements will make Henman Hill an inclusive space for everyone attending Wimbledon.

A consultation event for local residents is scheduled for April 10, providing an opportunity for feedback before the planning application is submitted to the London Borough of Merton. This transformation is part of the club’s broader plans to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the first Wimbledon Championships in 1877, ensuring that Henman Hill remains a cherished gathering place for tennis enthusiasts worldwide.

The transformation of Henman Hill reflects Wimbledon’s commitment to preserving tradition while embracing progress. This redesign promises not just improved accessibility but also a better experience for fans, ensuring that the hill remains a cherished gathering place for generations to come.

