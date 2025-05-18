Tim Henman and Laura Robson both ‘love’ decision Katie Boulter made before the French Open starts

Katie Boulter has struggled this year to capitalise on what was a fine 2024.

And, despite soaring into the final in Hong Kong in her first event of 2025, she has actually failed to win back-to-back matches since.

Something had to change, but making these decisions is not always easy.

Many would be content to continue showing up at high-level events and exiting early, raking in prize money without progressing as a player. But not Boulter.

Now, her bold move has drawn praise.

Katie Boulter makes bold decision ahead of Roland Garros

Speaking on Sky Sports Tennis immediately after the men’s Italian Open final, Gigi Salmon couldn’t help but turn attention back to British success.

After all, having made the decision to play the WTA 125 event in Paris, it felt like there was little for her to gain other than more minutes on clay.

Few likely would have expected her to return with the trophy.

Laura Robson was naturally thrilled: ‘I was messaging her this afternoon after this match. She has had a tough couple of weeks on this surface, figuring out how to play, and decided to go to Paris to just get matches ahead of Roland Garros and make the most of an extra week of match play and what a great decision. I am so pumped for her.’

Tim Henman then offered his verdict: ‘I love that decision. She is a top 50 player, has knocked on the door of the top 20, but she has recognised that she struggles on clay.

‘She has dropped down and gone there to get the matches and I think that can just be the difference to get that extra belief that she can compete on clay.’

What is Katie Boulter’s record on clay?

Having posted on Instagram earlier in the week that she was ‘slowly becoming friends’ with clay, it seems that with today’s title, that relationship is set to make the next step up.

Making the decision to step down and compete in a 125-level event is always tough for those around the apex of this sport, but so often it reaps huge benefits.

Winning matches on any surface is set to bring back confidence, and winning titles could inspire a huge upturn in form.

After all, for Boulter, clay remains statistically her worst court to play on.

Even before she started her professional career in 2013, the 28-year-old has just a 57% win rate on the dirt, compared to 60% on grass and 59% on hard.

Although it is unlikely to turn her into the next Roland Garros champion, these are small steps towards a much greater goal for Boulter.