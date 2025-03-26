The 7 ‘must have’ new tennis shoes for 2025

The 2025 tennis season is off to flying start and whilst we wait to see which pro players contend for the year end top spot (and what gear they are using) Tennishead thought this is the perfect time to round-up the latest and greatest new tennis shoes drops

Steering you from baseline to net with this year’s new tennis shoe releases, let’s lace up, lock in and cast a fine eye over the box fresh arrivals to land on court.

ASICS Gel-Resolution X

Famed for the ultimate in support and comfort the latest Gel Res receives some key upgrades. First and foremost is the extension of the ‘Dynawall’ support technology extending to the heel which bolsters lateral movement.

The midsole has also been designed in two pieces, which Asics say improves stability when your foot hits the court surface. Finally, their ‘Dynalacing’ system has been strategically tweaked to offer a more locked in feel.

Player Type/foot: Aggressive Baseliner/Neutral Foot. Price: £124.99-£140.00

Wilson Intrigue

The Chicago based brand has launched a women’s specific high performance tennis shoe creating a silhouette that not only looks drop dead gorgeous, but is fast like a running shoe and supportive for tennis.

Wilson enlisted their very own signature star player, Marta Kostyuk to help develop the new ‘Intrigue’ range by scanning her foot and creating an personalised mold shaping the shoe to fit and perform better on court for the female player.

Players can choose 3 different levels from Lite, Pro to Tour in a range of attractive colourways.

Player type/foot: Female All Court//Neutral. Price: £90.00-£1400

Nike Vapor 12

The Vapor series from Nike drops a new lighter and more responsive version. The upper has had a makeover with the reappearance of a firm midfoot plastic piece (as seen in previous Vapors). Nike claim this provides optimal stability and transitioning when moving side to side.

There is is also a foot frame around the midfoot plate running along the entire shoe which adds security when moving with gusto between the lines. Last but not least, is a lighter rubber compound herringbone tread for better grip and go.

Player type/foot: Aggressive Baseliner/Neutral. Price: £144.99-£154.99

Nike Vapor Pro 3

Now in it’s 3rd generation, the Vapor Pro 3 retains an Air Zoom unit but in a repositioned and smaller form where your foot experiences the most impact. Nike boast this gives more flexibility in the forefoot and have also boosted security around the midfoot and heel areas.

Eagle-eyed fans will notice the dogtooth outsole pattern remains the same as the previous model. However, a new rubber compound has been plugged in for better court traction and performance.

Player type/foot: All court//Neutral. Price £119.99-129.99

Adidas Adizero Ubersonic 5

The minimalist low to the ground 3 stripes speedster with their trademark ‘Lightstrike’ midsole returns with a feather light ‘Mono Mesh’ upper with reinforced lateral support.

A ‘Speedframe’ has been engineered to cradle and support the foot whilst in the throws of rapid directional changes keeping your heel locked down.

Another little easter egg, is the outsole moving to a distinctive split two piece construction.

Player Type/foot: All court//Narrow. £130.00

HEAD Sprint Pro 4.0

Starting for top to bottom, the fast performance shoe from HEAD fires up with a newTPU mesh upper, which HEAD tout as being more breathable and stronger than before.

The ‘Deltastrap’ which wraps around the midfoot is now reinforced on the outside (as well as inside) and the heel counter support has a slightly sleeker cut.

In addition these changes, the shoe includes a new EVA midsole foam for extra energy return and the tread has been revamped on both all court and clay sole versions for better traction.

Player Type/foot: All court//Neutral. £135.00

KSwiss Ultrashot 4

The new Ultrashot from KSwiss could be the dark horse of 2025. The US4 has created some exciting components which sets this version apart from the previous line.

The uppers see an overhaul with a super durable, non-stretchy but breathable ‘Dura Mesh’. There is also 3D printed TPU chevrons which run along the walls and toe box. These layers support and protect high wear zones.

Underneath the heel is a TPU ‘Shock Frame’ providing the player with additional support and shock absorption. The forefoot area has been enhanced with a molded ‘Carbon Fiber Winglet’ which KSwiss proudly promote “gives extra energy return”.

The ‘Aosta 7.0’ crafted outsole ensures superior grip and comes with a 6 month guarantee.

Player Type/foot: All court//Neutral. £170.00

