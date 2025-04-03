ATP and WTA players unite for fair pay for Grand Slams

The top 20 ATP and WTA players demand a significant increase in prize money, citing unfair revenue distribution compared to other sports like the NBA.

The world’s top tennis players have joined forces to push for more equitable prize money at Grand Slam tournaments, highlighting disparities with other sports like the NBA.

In a bold move, the top 20 players from both the ATP and WTA tours have sent a joint letter to the organizers of the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the US Open, demanding a substantial increase in prize money. This unified effort follows recent discussions about the fairness of revenue distribution in tennis, particularly when compared to sports like the NBA, where players receive approximately 50% of the league’s total revenue. In contrast, tennis players typically earn around 17.5% of the sport’s revenue, with Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros distributing only about 16% of their estimated total revenue to players in 2024.

The players argue that the current system does not adequately reflect their contributions to the sport’s success and revenue. This push for more equitable compensation comes after a record-breaking $254 million was allocated to player compensation at the Grand Slams in 2024, marking a $23 million increase from the previous year. Despite these increases, lower-ranked players often struggle financially due to high costs associated with competing at the professional level. The letter highlights the need for a more balanced distribution of revenue to support all players, not just those at the top.

Inside the Baseline…

The call for fairer compensation in tennis is not just about money; it’s about recognizing the value of the athletes who drive the sport’s global appeal. When players unite to demand change, it highlights a deeper issue of equity and respect for their role in generating revenue. This movement could be a turning point in how tennis rewards its stars and supports its broader community. It is unifying to see the best ATP and WTA players in the world come together for a cause they care about.

READ NEXT: Francesca Jones collapses on court in Bogota

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner