Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz withdraw from Monte Carlo Masters

Top seeds Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz pull out of the season’s first clay Masters event, opening doors for surprise contenders.

The Monte Carlo Masters 1000 event will begin without two prominent players, Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, who have withdrawn due to injuries. Fritz, ranked world No. 4, is sidelined by an abdominal injury sustained during his Miami Open semi-final against Jakub Mensik, which he aggravated in his quarterfinal against Matteo Berrettini. Meanwhile, Hurkacz continues to recover from a lower back issue that also forced him out of Miami. Both players are expected to return at the ATP 500 event in Munich later this month.

Their absence significantly reshapes the Monte Carlo draw. Roberto Bautista Agut replaces Fritz, while Miomir Kecmanovic steps in for Hurkacz. This opens opportunities for lower-seeded players and qualifiers to make deep runs. In Alexander Zverev’s quarter, potential matchups include Matteo Berrettini or Lorenzo Musetti, both of whom have strong clay-court credentials. The top three seeds, Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, and Novak Djokovic, face tough opening matches but now have an easier path to later stages.

So far in 2025, Taylor Fritz has had a strong start to the season, helping Team USA win the United Cup with four victories, including one over Hubert Hurkacz, before suffering an early exit at the Australian Open. He reached the Miami Open semifinals after a dramatic three-set quarterfinal win over Matteo Berrettini, marking his best Masters 1000 result of the year. Hurkacz, meanwhile, has claimed two tournament victories, including a straight-sets win over Tallon Griekspoor at the Australian Open, and reached the Rotterdam quarterfinals before his recent injury struggles. Both players have shown flashes of form but are now out of Monte Carlo due to physical setbacks.

Inside the Baseline…

The withdrawals of Fritz and Hurkacz highlight the physical toll of the tennis calendar, particularly as players transition to clay courts. Their absence not only disrupts the competition but also shows how injuries can shift tournament dynamics, creating opportunities for rising stars to shine in a draw that is more open.

READ NEXT: Emma Raducanu withdraws from Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner