Tabilo beats Novak Djokovic two times in a row

Alejandro Tabilo defeats Novak Djokovic in straight sets, adding to the Serbian’s ongoing challenges in 2025.

Novak Djokovic’s pursuit of his 100th ATP title faced another setback with a 6-3, 6-4 defeat to Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo in the second round of the 2025 Monte Carlo Masters. This marks Tabilo’s second consecutive victory over Djokovic, following his win in Rome last year. ​

Throughout the match, Djokovic struggled with consistency, recording a first-serve percentage of just 54% and committing 29 unforced errors. In contrast, Tabilo displayed confidence and precision, breaking Djokovic’s serve multiple times and securing the win in one hour and 26 minutes.

This defeat adds to Djokovic’s challenging 2025 season, where he holds a 12-6 win-loss record and has exited early in several tournaments, including Doha and Indian Wells. At 37, the 24-time Grand Slam champion’s form appears inconsistent as he continues his quest for the milestone 100th ATP title. ​

Historically, Djokovic has secured the Monte Carlo Masters title twice, in 2013 and 2015. His early exit this year raises questions about his preparation and strategy as the clay court season progresses.​ Looking ahead, Djokovic is expected to participate in the Madrid Open, aiming to regain momentum and confidence before the French Open.

​In addition to the details previously discussed, it’s noteworthy that Novak Djokovic’s brother, Marko Djokovic, was present in his box during the Monte Carlo Masters, offering emotional support in the absence of coach Andy Murray. ​This tournament marked Djokovic’s 18th appearance at the Monte Carlo Masters, surpassing Rafael Nadal’s record for most appearances at this event. ​

Despite his extensive experience on clay, Djokovic’s early exit raises concerns about his form as he continues his quest for a 100th ATP title.

Novak Djokovic’s recent loss to Alejandro Tabilo shows the unpredictable nature of professional tennis and the challenges even seasoned champions face. While age and form are obvious factors, Djokovic’s resilience has been a staple of his career. As the clay season unfolds, it will be intriguing to see how he adapts and responds to these setbacks. A player of his caliber is undoubtedly capable of making a comeback, but the window for achieving his 100th title may be narrowing.

