Roland Garros to honor Rafael Nadal with opening day tribute

The 14-time champion Rafael Nadal will be celebrated in a special ceremony on May 25 as the 2025 French Open begins.

Rafael Nadal, widely considered the king of clay, will receive a grand tribute from the French Open on the tournament’s opening day, May 25, 2025. The 22-time Grand Slam champion officially retired from professional tennis in November 2024 after Spain’s Davis Cup campaign. His record 14 titles at Roland Garros make him the most decorated player in the history of the event, and tournament organizers are now set to commemorate his legendary career on Court Philippe Chatrier.

French Open director Amelie Mauresmo confirmed the plans in a press conference earlier today, stating that Nadal’s contribution to the sport, and to Roland Garros specifically, deserves recognition of the highest order. The tribute will take place during the day session, in front of what’s expected to be a packed crowd.

The ceremony will also honor 2000 French Open women’s champion Mary Pierce and veteran French player Richard Gasquet, who recently announced that this year’s tournament will be his last. Mauresmo emphasized that the celebration is part of a broader effort to recognize former champions and create a moment of reflection and gratitude for their achievements.

In addition to the tribute, the French Tennis Federation announced a 5.21% increase in total prize money for the tournament, bringing the 2025 pool to €56.352 million. The change follows growing calls from players for higher Grand Slam compensation. Organizers also confirmed that, unlike other majors such as Wimbledon, the French Open will continue using line judges instead of switching to full electronic line calling, citing the unique challenges of clay surfaces and the importance of human oversight.

Inside the Baseline…

This kind of tribute feels long overdue and yet, perfectly timed because Rafael Nadal’s name is associated with Roland Garros. From his teenage debut in 2005 to his emotional 14th title in 2022, he defined the tournament. Giving fans a chance to properly say goodbye, in the stadium that became synonymous with his legacy, will be a powerful moment. And with legends like Gasquet and Pierce also being recognized, it reminds us how rich this sport’s history is.

