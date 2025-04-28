Rafael Nadal to Be Honoured in Grand Tribute as build up to Roland-Garros 2025 Begins

Roland-Garros and Rafael Nadal have always been a love story written in red clay. Across two decades, the Spanish legend carved out an unparalleled legacy with 14 French Grand Slam titles, defining an era and earning his crown as the undisputed King of Clay. Now, as the 2025 tournament begins, that love story will be celebrated in unforgettable fashion with tickets and travel packages still available.

On Sunday, May 25, just one month from now and the opening day of this year’s tournament, Nadal will be honoured in a special ceremony on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Following his official retirement in November 2024 after Spain’s Davis Cup campaign, the 22-time Grand Slam champion is set to return – not to compete, but to be commemorated. French Grand Slam director Amelie Mauresmo announced the plans earlier this week, calling Nadal’s contribution to the sport “deserving of the highest order of recognition.”

The tribute will take place during the day session in front of what is expected to be a capacity crowd. The ceremony will also honour 2000 women’s champion Mary Pierce and French veteran Richard Gasquet, who is set to play his final Roland-Garros.

Experience the Magic with STH Group Travel Packages

For fans eager to witness this historic moment, Sports Travel Hospitality (STH) Group offers exclusive travel and tickets packages to Roland-Garros 2025. These packages provide a seamless blend of luxury and tennis excitement, ensuring an unforgettable experience.​

Accommodation Options:

Novotel Paris Centre Tour Eiffel 4* : Enjoy comfortable accommodations with breakfast included, situated near iconic Paris landmarks.​

Sofitel Baltimore Eiffel Tower 5*: Upgrade to this luxurious hotel for an elevated stay in the heart of Paris.​

Hospitality Experiences:

L’Orangerie : Delight in gourmet French cuisine in an elegant setting.​

La Mezzanine : Situated on the first floor of the L’Orangerie restaurant, nestled in the heart of the famous Auteuil greenhouses, indulge over a lunch-time cocktail in this atmospheric location.

Le Pavillon: Experience premium hospitality with close proximity to the action on Philippe-Chatrier court.​

Find out more about the Official Hospitality Packages here.

Package Highlights:

Premium Category Reserved Seats on Philippe-Chatrier court.​

wines, served between 11:30 am and 2:30 pm.​

Access to Hospitality Areas : Relax and enjoy first-class catering between matches.​

Navigo Travel Card: Includes 10 journeys for convenient travel around Paris.​

Sample Travel Packages:

Opening Weekend (May 25th) : Prices range from €516 to €702, offering access to Nadal’s tribute and first-round matches.​

Quarter-Finals : Packages from €4,931.90 to €9,313.80, including two nights’ accommodation and premium match tickets

Finals Weekend: Experience the climax of the tournament with packages ranging from €5,630.35 to €9,560.70, featuring three nights’ stay and hospitality tickets

Booking Information:

To secure your Roland-Garros tickets for this momentous event, visit the official STH Group Roland-Garros 2025 page:​ https://sportstravelhospitality.com/roland-garros/

With €56.352 million in prize money up for grabs this year and tradition firmly intact – line judges will remain on court despite the rise of electronic systems – Roland-Garros 2025 is shaping up as a celebration of both past legends and present-day excellence.

But on May 25, all eyes will be on one man. One court. One legacy. Rafael Nadal.

