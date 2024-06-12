“His goal is the Olympics and he has not been worn out excessively all year because he has been with the injury, and that is important for him, to arrive mentally fresh. And after Roland Garros, where he already competed at a high level, I am confident that he will give us joy.”

Alcaraz is just coming off the back of winning his first Roland Garros title on Sunday, and spoke about the potential partnership with Nadal ahead of its confirmation today.

“When I return to this stadium at the end of July, I will probably have some cool flashbacks that will come to mind,” said Alcaraz. “It will be a very special tournament, my first Olympics just after winning my first Roland Garros.

“Fighting for a gold medal for my country, playing doubles with my idol, Rafael Nadal, are things that I will only believe after experiencing them.”

Tennis at the Paris Olympics will take place between 27th July and 4th August.

Inside the baseline…

It is amazing news for Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz to officially be competing alongside one another at the Paris Olympics this year. In some ways it feels like a sort of passing of the torch, with the Spaniard who has won 14 Roland Garros titles playing alongside the most recent champion of the Paris major. It will be interesting to see whether Nadal and Alcaraz will play any warm-up events prior to the Paris Olympics, with neither playing much doubles in recent times.

Rafael Nadal at the Olympics

Although Nadal and Alcaraz have never teamed up before, the former does know what it takes to win a gold medal in doubles at the Olympic Games.

Here is Nadal’s record at the Olympics in his three previous appearances:

Overall win-loss record: 16-4 (80%)

Athens (2004)

Singles – Did not compete

Doubles (with Carlos Moya) – Lost in the first round to Andre Sa and Flavio Saretta, 7-6(8) 6-1

Beijing (2008)

Singles – Beat Fernando Gonzalez (12), 6-3 7-6(2) 6-3, to win the gold medal

Doubles (with Tomas Robredo) – Lost in the second round to Christopher Guccione and Lleyton Hewitt, 6-2 7-6(5)

Rio de Janeiro (2016)

Singles – Lost in the bronze medal match to Kei Nishikori (4), 6-2 6(1)-7 6-3

Doubles (with Marc Lopez) – Beat Florin Mergea and Horia Tecau (5), 6-2 3-6 6-4, to win the gold medal

