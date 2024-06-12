Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz confirmed to team up for Paris Olympics
Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have officially been announced to play doubles together at the Paris Olympics later this year.
Nadal is potentially in the final season of his decorated career, having recently suffered a first round singles defeat at Roland Garros to eventual finalist Alexander Zverev.
Despite the speculation over whether Nadal will return to the tournament next year, the Spaniard has been confirmed to compete on the grounds of Roland Garros once again.
And it was confirmed by Spanish captain David Ferrer that Nadal will compete in both singles and doubles in Paris, “I think Rafa will arrive in Paris very well.
“His goal is the Olympics and he has not been worn out excessively all year because he has been with the injury, and that is important for him, to arrive mentally fresh. And after Roland Garros, where he already competed at a high level, I am confident that he will give us joy.”
Rafael Nadal has been chosen to the Spanish team for the Paris Olympics, where he will also partner with French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz in doubles, the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation announced Wednesday.
Alcaraz is just coming off the back of winning his first Roland Garros title on Sunday, and spoke about the potential partnership with Nadal ahead of its confirmation today.
“When I return to this stadium at the end of July, I will probably have some cool flashbacks that will come to mind,” said Alcaraz. “It will be a very special tournament, my first Olympics just after winning my first Roland Garros.
“Fighting for a gold medal for my country, playing doubles with my idol, Rafael Nadal, are things that I will only believe after experiencing them.”
Tennis at the Paris Olympics will take place between 27th July and 4th August.
It is amazing news for Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz to officially be competing alongside one another at the Paris Olympics this year. In some ways it feels like a sort of passing of the torch, with the Spaniard who has won 14 Roland Garros titles playing alongside the most recent champion of the Paris major. It will be interesting to see whether Nadal and Alcaraz will play any warm-up events prior to the Paris Olympics, with neither playing much doubles in recent times.
Rafael Nadal at the Olympics
Although Nadal and Alcaraz have never teamed up before, the former does know what it takes to win a gold medal in doubles at the Olympic Games.
Here is Nadal’s record at the Olympics in his three previous appearances:
Overall win-loss record: 16-4 (80%)
Athens (2004)
Singles – Did not compete
Doubles (with Carlos Moya) – Lost in the first round to Andre Sa and Flavio Saretta, 7-6(8) 6-1
Beijing (2008)
Singles – Beat Fernando Gonzalez (12), 6-3 7-6(2) 6-3, to win the gold medal
Doubles (with Tomas Robredo) – Lost in the second round to Christopher Guccione and Lleyton Hewitt, 6-2 7-6(5)
Rio de Janeiro (2016)
Singles – Lost in the bronze medal match to Kei Nishikori (4), 6-2 6(1)-7 6-3
Doubles (with Marc Lopez) – Beat Florin Mergea and Horia Tecau (5), 6-2 3-6 6-4, to win the gold medal
