Rafael Nadal admits that playing the US Open this year ‘looks difficult’

Rafael Nadal has revealed that it is looking unlikely for him to play at the US Open this year, after his Paris Olympics campaign came to an end.

Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz saw their bid for an Olympic medal together end at the quarter-final stage to fourth seeds Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek, losing 6-2 6-4 on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The 38-year-old received a huge ovation in front of the packed crowd in Paris, at a venue where he has won 14 Grand Slam titles over his decorated career.

With Nadal not being definitive about his potential retirement, many have speculated that it could have been the Spaniard’s final competitive appearance at Roland Garros.

And despite the disappointment of defeat, Nadal suggested that he would be content if that was his final outing on the court that he has dominated for so many years.

“For me personally it was disappointing to not bring back a medal for Spain,” said Nadal. “I tried my best in every single minute I was on court but it was not enough.”

The former No.1 continued, “If this was the last time, it was an unforgettable feeling and emotion. They gave me the love and support every single second and it’s super, super special to feel that. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future, but if that’s the last time I enjoyed it.”

It is currently unclear as to what Nadal’s future holds, with the Mallorcan only entered to play both the US Open and the Laver Cup later this year.

However, it seems that the Laver Cup is Nadal’s only current scheduled event after suggesting that he is unlikely to play at the US Open.

“Looks like not but I’m gonna let you know soon,” Nadal said about his participation in New York. “For me, now, I can’t give you a clear answer, I need some time. But for me, looks difficult.”

Nadal has until Monday 26th August to decide about his US Open participation, when the main draw of the final major of 2024 gets underway.

Inside the baseline…

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz had a good run in the doubles in Paris, but were just beaten by stronger doubles players in the American duo of Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek. If that was his final time playing at Roland Garros, which it seems more likely than not that it was, then it is great that Nadal seems content and peace with his final match on the court where he has been so dominant for the past two decades. And it is of no surprise to many that Nadal is looking unlikely to play at the US Open, as he had already hinted it and has played a very limited schedule in 2024.

