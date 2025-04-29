Novak Djokovic withdraws from Rome; doubts for French Open

Six-time Rome champion Novak Djokovic pulls out of the Italian Open, heading into Roland Garros without a single clay-court win in 2025.​

Novak Djokovic has officially withdrawn from the 2025 Rome Masters, a tournament he has won six times, most recently in 2022. This marks the first time since his debut in 2007 that the Serbian star will miss the Italian Open. The decision comes after a series of early exits in the clay-court season, including losses to Alejandro Tabilo in Monte Carlo and Matteo Arnaldi in Madrid, leaving Djokovic without a single clay-court victory this year. ​

At 37, Djokovic’s withdrawal from Rome raises questions about his physical condition and readiness for Roland Garros, which begins on May 25th. His recent performances have been uncharacteristic, and he has not secured a title since winning the ATP Finals in 2023. ​

The Rome Masters’ official social media bid farewell to Djokovic with a heartfelt message, leaving fans wondering if this signals the beginning of the end for one of tennis’s most impressive careers. ​

Djokovic’s struggles on clay this season are unprecedented. His early exits in Monte Carlo and Madrid, coupled with his withdrawal from Rome, mean he will enter Roland Garros without a single match win on clay in 2025, which is a first in his career. This lack of preparation on his favored surface raises concerns about his form and confidence heading into the French Open. ​

Despite these setbacks, Djokovic remains focused on the Grand Slams. He has indicated that his primary goal is to perform well at the majors, and he is expected to compete at Roland Garros. However, the absence of match play and victories on clay this season could pose significant challenges as he aims to add another Grand Slam title to his resume.

Djokovic’s absence from Rome is more than a mere scheduling change; it’s a significant indicator of a potential shift in the tennis landscape. As he approaches the twilight of his career, the challenges of maintaining peak performance become increasingly apparent. While his legacy is firmly established, the current season’s struggles suggest that the era of Djokovic’s dominance may be drawing to a close.

