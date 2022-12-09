‘Novak Djokovic is the best player in the world,’ declares Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios says he still considers Novak Djokovic the best player in the world as he prepares to welcome him back to Australia.

Djokovic and Kyrgios have not always got along, but they have found a new respect for each other this year. Kyrgios was one of the few players to publicly support the Serbian amid the drama over his deportation from Australia in a row over a Covid vaccination.

Later in the year they met in the Wimbledon final too, with Kyrgios losing the match but earning an admission from Djokovic that they now had ‘officially a bromance.’

Djokovic will be back at the Australian Open this year to try and compete for a tenth title in Melbourne, and Kyrgios is very happy to see it.

“He’s healthy, ready to play and put on a show for our fans and for our country – we’re very lucky to have him,” Kyrgios said.

“Look, he’s the best player in the world in my opinion, I’m glad we’re welcoming him back to come in and show what a great tennis player he is.

“I feel like no tournament is a full-strength tournament without Novak Djokovic in it. Novak, [Roger] Federer and [Rafael] Nadal, they were always the three-headed monster everybody wanted to beat.”

“But Novak knows I was the only person to really stand up for him when a real-life issue occurred.

“I feel like the respect, that when someone does that for you, when they talk about you and stand up for you in front of a whole nation, that’s when respect’s gained, not on how you behave on a tennis court towards each other.”

