Monte Carlo Masters: Top seeds face unexpected exits

​Medvedev, Rublev, Ruud, and Draper are eliminated as clay-court battles ensue at the Monte Carlo Masters.

The Monte-Carlo Masters witnessed a series of unexpected outcomes on April 10, 2025, as several seeded players bowed out in early rounds:​

Daniil Medvedev [4]: The Russian star was ousted by Australia’s Alex de Minaur with a decisive 6-2, 6-2 victory. Medvedev’s struggles on clay continue, marking a significant loss in his pursuit of a Monte-Carlo title. ​

Andrey Rublev [7]: Defending champion Rublev was eliminated by Arthur Fils in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3. This defeat highlights Fils’ rise in level and confidence against top 10 players, as he beat Zverev in Miami.

Jack Draper [5]: The British No. 1 fell to Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a gripping three-set match, 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-4. Draper’s challenges on clay were evident, as he struggled with serve consistency, including ten double faults. ​

Matteo Berrettini [13]: The Italian was defeated by Lorenzo Musetti, 6-3, 6-3, in an all-Italian duel. Musetti’s dominance on the day was evident as he controlled the match from start to finish. ​

Musetti will now take on Stefanos Tsitsipas who is the defending champion, while Fils will take on Alcaraz. The other quarter-finals are Dimitrov vs. de Minaur and Davidovich vs. Popyrin.

These unexpected outcomes have dramatically altered the tournament landscape, providing opportunities for lower-seeded players to make significant strides in Monte Carlo.

Inside the Baseline…

The early exits of top seeds at the Monte-Carlo Masters underscore the unpredictable nature of clay-court tennis. While established players like Medvedev and Rublev faltered, rising talents such as Popyrin and Davidovich Fokina seized their opportunities, adding excitement to the tournament’s narrative. These upsets serve as a reminder that on clay, form and adaptability are paramount, and no victory is assured.

READ NEXT: Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers finish, Rybakina secures win for Kazakhstan

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner