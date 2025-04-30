Madrid Open blackout turns into an unexpected digital detox

A widespread power outage brings professional tennis to a halt, but players find unexpected joy, connection, and clarity without their screens.

On April 28, 2025, a massive electrical outage swept across Spain and Portugal, stalling the Madrid Open and plunging players and fans into unexpected darkness, both on and off the court. But what began as a logistical nightmare turned into something oddly restorative.

The blackout affected everything from electronic line-calling systems to mobile service and hotel amenities, leaving players in an unfamiliar but strangely liberating position: unplugged.

“I saw people dancing, playing football, going to the park…” said Australia’s Alex de Minaur, describing the city’s response to the sudden blackout. With time to kill, he strolled around, played cards, and embraced the change of pace. “I had a bit of a walk, did some fitness and stretching, and just enjoyed some time with my team,” he told Spanish media.

British player Jack Draper stayed at his hotel, where elevators and keycard systems were briefly inoperable. But he, too, welcomed the break. “It was kind of nice, actually. No phone, no distractions. I just relaxed, did some reading. I think it helped clear my head before the next match,” Draper shared after his win over Matteo Berrettini at this year’s Madrid Open.

Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva faced an unusual challenge during her match: calling her own lines due to the failure of the electronic line system. Despite the pressure, she prevailed in straight sets, highlighting the resilience and adaptability that define elite athletes like herself.

While the outage disrupted schedules and routines, it also created rare moments of calm and connection in an otherwise hyper-digital tour life. “We’re so used to living through our screens,” said one coach anonymously. “This made everyone talk more, laugh more—just be more present.”

Inside the Baseline…

The blackout at the Madrid Open offered something professional sports rarely do, which is sit in stillness. In a world of constant noise from notifications, screens, schedules, it gave players a pause, and they used it well. From reading, reflecting, bonding, and breathing, they were reminded that they can gain clarity even off of their phones.

